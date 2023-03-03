Mouni Roy makes a case for brunch fashion in neon blue gown, black blazer

Mouni Roy is an absolute fashionista. The actor keeps saying fashion goals like a pro with snippets from her fashion diaries on her Instagram profile on a regular basis. From acing casual looks to making her fans drool to her festive looks in sequined six yards of grace to bring a boss bade in formal pantsuits, Mouni can do it all. Mouni’s sartorial sense of fashion is loved and adored by her fans and for all the right reasons. The actor keeps setting the fashion bar higher for all fashion lovers, all the while giving us fresh fashion inspo on a regular basis.

Mouni, on Friday, gave us all kinds of fashion goals for walking into the weekend in style. The actor made a case in neon dressing with a long gown and teamed it with a stylish blazer. Mouni showed us how to embrace the upcoming weekend in style and gave us fresh fashion inspo to refer to for weekend outings with friends. Mouni decked up in a bodycon neon pastel blue long gown with slip sleeves, plunging neckline and a thigh high slit. She further teamed it with a black velvet blazer around her shoulders. In black leather ankle-high boots, Mouni aced the look to perfection. “The draw is the romance and magic of a story,” Mouni captioned her pictures. Take a look at her pictures here:

Mouni further accessorised her look in tinted shades and added more chill vibes to her overall look. The actor wore her tresses open in wavy curls with a messy look and a side part. In minimal makeup, Mouni complemented her ensemble for the Friday. The actor decked up in nude eyeshadow, black winged eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick, as she shared the string of pictures and gave us glimpses of what main character energy looks like.

