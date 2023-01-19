Mouni Roy’s monochrome shirt and denim look is the perfect midweek fashion inspo

Mouni Roy is an absolute fashionista. The actor keeps slaying fashion goals like a pro with snippets from her fashion diaries on her Instagram profile on a regular basis. Mouni is loved for her sartorial sense of fashion. The actor is always on a spree of sharing the snippets from her fashionable looks on her social media profiles for her fans. Each of the pictures ensure to make fashion lovers scurry to take notes. From casual looks for a day out with friends, to giving us sneak peeks of her home diaries in a stylish kaftan dress, to looking fab and gorgeous in sequined six yards of grace, Mouni’s fashion diaries are droolworthy as well as envy-inducing.

Mouni is often photographed by paparazzi in Mumbai. The actor, on Wednesday, stepped out of home to tick off professional duties when she got clicked by paparazzi in Bandra. The actor matched the mood of the midweek evening and drove the blues away for all of us in a stunning casual ensemble. Mouni slayed an evening look in a monochrome shirt and a pair of denims and looked effortlessly fashionable while at it. Mouni picked a white shirt with full sleeves, and layered it with a black sleeveless sweater vest. She further teamed her look with a pair of grey denims. The actor posed for the pictures and sported her bright smile. Take a look at her ensemble here.

Mouni posed for the cameras.(HT Photos/Varinder Chawla)

Mouni further accessorised her look for the day in a black leather sling bag on her one shoulder. In black and white sneakers, Mouni perfectly completed her casual look for the day. The actor wore her tresses open in wavy curls with a middle part as she posed for the cameras and smiled with all her heart. Mouni opted for a minimal makeup look to complement her look. The actor decked up in nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick.