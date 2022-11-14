Mouni Roy, in a dreamy gown, is the epitome of grace

Mouni Roy is an absolute fashionista. The actor keeps sharing snippets from her fashion diaries on her Instagram profile on a regular basis. From casual attires to six yards of grace to her ethnic ensembles, Mouni’s fashion diaries are varied, minimal and stunning. Mouni’s fashion mantra is simple and short – the actor believes in keeping it minimal and sassy. With every attire, Mouni adds her personalised touch of sass and makes it look better. Mouni’s Instagram profile is replete with pictures and videos from her best-dressed diaries and each of them manages to make her fans drool. A day back, Mouni shared a set of pictures and made her fans swoon yet again.

Mouni, this time for the pictures, picked a stunning black gown and looked like a dream come true. The monochrome pictures were shared on her Instagram profile and soon it garnered a lot of praise from her friends and fans. Mouni's black gown featured a plunging neckline, and full sleeves, with puffy details at the shoulders. The gown featured gathered details at the waist, before cascading into a flowy detail with tulle patterns all throughout. Mouni sat and posed for the cameras and looked absolutely ravishing as ever. With the pictures, Mouni shared her idea of a perfect life - “Personally I like life when it’s most like a novel. It’s your path, sometimes you ll stumble, sometimes you’ll fall but no matter how lost you feel, if you stay true to yourself the path will always find you again,” read Mouni’s caption.

Mouni wore her tresses open in wavy curls with a middle part as she posed for the photoshoot. In minimal makeup, the actor perfectly complemented her attire for the day. Mouni decked up in nude eyeshadow, black winged eyeliner, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick, and gave fashion police a run for money.