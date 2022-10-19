Mouni Roy shares snippets in a black ensemble, defines heaven

Mouni Roy’s Instagram profile is a mood. The actor keeps slaying fashion goals with snippets from her photoshoots on her Instagram profile. Mouni Roy recently celebrated Navratri and her first Karwa Chauth in style, and the snippets made their way on her social media handles in the form of pictures and videos. The actor, who is an absolute fashionista, keeps dropping major cues of fashion for her fans to refer to. From casual attires to showing us how to slay in style for festive evenings to decking up as the boss lady in formal ensembles, Mouni’s fashion diaries are goals for us. Mouni is currently basking in the success of her recently-released film Brahmastra where she played the role of antagonist Junoon. Her performance garnered a lot of praises from audience and critics alike.

Mouni, a day back, shared a set of pictures of herself looking absolutely stunning in a black ensemble. The actor played muse to fashion designer Nidhi Kurda Khurana and picked the super stylish attire from the shelves of the designer. Mouni posed for the monochrome photoshoot in a black satin bra with corset details and a knotted fit at the back. Showing off her midriff, Mouni teamed her satin corset bra with a pair of black trousers. The trousers featured loose fitted details with pockets on both sides and wide legs. Mouni posed for the pictures as she sat on a table of sorts and looked gorgeous as ever. With the pictures, Mouni shared her contemplative state of mind with a caption defining her version of heaven - “It’s heaven when you find romance on your menu, isn’t it?” Take a look at her pictures here:

Styled by fashion stylist Anuradha Khurana, Mouni wore her tresses open in soft wavy curls with a side part and decked up in minimal makeup look to complement her black ensemble. In nude eyeshadow, black winged eyeliner, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick, Mouni aced the look to perfection.