Brahmastra star Mouni Roy dances ’with the waves’ in Maldives

Mouni Roy is currently basking in the success of her recently-released film Brahmastra. The actor was applauded for her performance as the antagonist in the film. Also starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna in pivotal roles, Mouni Roy's character stood out for the performance and was appreciated by audience and critics alike. Brahmastra, since it released in the theatres on September 9, has been getting a whole lot of love from the audience. Mouni is also celebrating the success of the film, but in a different way. She chose to take some time off from her busy schedule and take off to the island country for some fun with the sea and the sun.

Mouni Roy shared a slew of pictures of herself on her Instagram profile a day back and gave us all the vacay fashion goals we need to start prepping for the next beach vacay. Mouni recently took off to Maldives and since then her Instagram profile is replete with pictures and videos of her ventures in the island country. Mouni shared a few pictures from her rendezvous with the sea in the morning and they are drool-worthy as well as envy-inducing. For the pictures, Mouni played muse to fashion designer Sonaakshi Raaj and picked a summer dress. Mouni aptly added to the mood of vacay vibes in a pink short summer dress and looked absolutely ravishing in it. Mouni's mini pink dress featured corset details with slip sleeves and knot details at the shoulders. The dress also came with cut-out details at the sides of the waist and tiers below the waist. With the pictures, Mouni also shared her vacay state of mind with these lines in the caption - " Dance with the waves, move with the sea. Let the rhythm of water, set your soul free."

Mouni wore her tresses open in beach wavy curls as she smiled with all her hearts for the camera. In nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of pastel pink lipstick, Mouni aced the look to perfection.