Mouni Roy poses in a mini green dress, shares fresh fashion inspo

Mouni Roy is an absolute fashionista. The actor’s fashion diaries are getting better by the day and we are not complaining at all. Mouni's sartorial sense of fashion always manages to grab our attention. The actor keeps sharing snippets from her fashion diaries on her Instagram profile, and each of them manage to make fashion lovers scurry to take notes. Mouni can do it all – slay in a casual ensemble or deck up as the boss babe in formal attires, or even look super stunning in the six yards of grace. Mouni, when not working for the big screen, is usually spotted posing pretty for fashion photoshoots. Often the glimpses from the photoshoots make their way on her Instagram profile and serve us with the necessary fashion inspo.

ALSO READ: Mouni Roy's little monochrome dress is meant to be bookmarked

Mouni, a day back, shared a set of pictures as she posed in a living room of sorts. The actor played muse to fashion designer house Appapop and picked a mini dress from their shelves. Mouni decked up in a white tube top and layered it with a green short dress. The dress featured a plunging neckline till her midriff, with midriff-baring details at the waist, and frills below the waist. Closely put together with a knot at the waist, the dress hugged Mouni’s shape and showed off her curves. “The other kind,” Mouni accompanied her pictures with these words. Take a look at her pictures here.

Mouni posed against a door and stood by a wall, as she smiled for the cameras. The actor wore her tresses open in straight locks with a back brushed hairdo and a middle part. Mouni opted for a minimal makeup look to complement her chic attire for the day. In nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick, Mouni aced the look to perfection.