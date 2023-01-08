Mouni Roy's blue bodycon gown is perfect for a brunch date

Mouni Roy is an absolute fashionista. The actor keeps slaying fashion goals like a pro with snippets from her fashion diaries on her Instagram profile on a regular basis. A few days back, Mouni was having a difficult day, and hence, she drove down the memory lane and dusted out a not-so-old album from her past days of fun and vacation. The actor gave us a glimpse of how her beach vacation went – FYI, it was whole lot of beautiful times by the sea. The actor loves to deck up in stunning ensembles and share the glimpses on her social media handles with her fans. From casual ensembles to slaying festive fashion goals in sequined sarees to being the ultimate queen in a formal attire, Mouni can do it all. The actor's sartorial sense of fashion is loved and adored by her fans. With every post that she makes on Instagram, she ensures to make fashion lovers scurry to take notes.

Mouni, a day back, shared a set of pictures of herself lazing by a maize field. With the stunning blue sea and a field in the backdrop, the actor posed for few pictures in an equally stunning ensemble. Mouni gave us fresh fashion goals for the weekend, as she posed in a pastel blue gown. The actor picked the satin gown to start her weekend on a fashion high and we are already smitten. The actor looked perfect in the slip pastel blue satin gown featuring a plunging neckline and bodycon details. The gown also came with tie-around details at the back, featuring backless patterns, and dramatic fabric details at the back of the waist. Mouni posed for the cameras as she accessorised her look in a pastel blue sling bacg featuring silver embroidery details. Take a look:

In no time, Mouni's pictures were flooded with likes and comments from her Instagram family. Mouni's friend and colleague from the film industry Smriti Khanna dropped by to comment saying, "Bomb,” and added a bomb emoticon. The actor wore white framed vintage tinted shades and looked perfect. Styled by fashion stylist Anuradha Khurana, Mouni wore her tresses open in straight locks and decked up in contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick.