Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Mouni Roy's blue bodycon gown is perfect for a brunch date

Mouni Roy's blue bodycon gown is perfect for a brunch date

fashion
Published on Jan 08, 2023 09:42 AM IST

Mouni picked a pastel blue satin gown for stepping out on a weekend, and we are already scurrying to take notes.

Mouni Roy's blue bodycon gown is perfect for a brunch date(Instagram/@imouniroy)
Mouni Roy's blue bodycon gown is perfect for a brunch date(Instagram/@imouniroy)
ByTapatrisha Das, Delhi

Mouni Roy is an absolute fashionista. The actor keeps slaying fashion goals like a pro with snippets from her fashion diaries on her Instagram profile on a regular basis. A few days back, Mouni was having a difficult day, and hence, she drove down the memory lane and dusted out a not-so-old album from her past days of fun and vacation. The actor gave us a glimpse of how her beach vacation went – FYI, it was whole lot of beautiful times by the sea. The actor loves to deck up in stunning ensembles and share the glimpses on her social media handles with her fans. From casual ensembles to slaying festive fashion goals in sequined sarees to being the ultimate queen in a formal attire, Mouni can do it all. The actor's sartorial sense of fashion is loved and adored by her fans. With every post that she makes on Instagram, she ensures to make fashion lovers scurry to take notes.

ALSO READ: Year-ender 2022: Alia Bhatt to Nayanthara, celeb brides who won our hearts

Mouni, a day back, shared a set of pictures of herself lazing by a maize field. With the stunning blue sea and a field in the backdrop, the actor posed for few pictures in an equally stunning ensemble. Mouni gave us fresh fashion goals for the weekend, as she posed in a pastel blue gown. The actor picked the satin gown to start her weekend on a fashion high and we are already smitten. The actor looked perfect in the slip pastel blue satin gown featuring a plunging neckline and bodycon details. The gown also came with tie-around details at the back, featuring backless patterns, and dramatic fabric details at the back of the waist. Mouni posed for the cameras as she accessorised her look in a pastel blue sling bacg featuring silver embroidery details. Take a look:

In no time, Mouni's pictures were flooded with likes and comments from her Instagram family. Mouni's friend and colleague from the film industry Smriti Khanna dropped by to comment saying, "Bomb,” and added a bomb emoticon. The actor wore white framed vintage tinted shades and looked perfect. Styled by fashion stylist Anuradha Khurana, Mouni wore her tresses open in straight locks and decked up in contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mouni roy fashion fashion goal + 1 more
mouni roy fashion fashion goal

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 08, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out