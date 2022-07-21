Mouni Roy makes fans drool in a cropped top, leather trousers

Mouni Roy’s fashion diaries are getting better by the day. The actor keeps slaying fashion goals on a regular basis with snippets from her fashion diaries. Be it an ethnic ensemble or a casual attire or the sic yards of grace, Mouni can do it all and deck up in any attire and make it look better. The actor, when not working for the big screen, is usually spotted posing pretty for fashion photoshoots in stunning attires. Mouni’s Instagram profile is replete with pictures and videos from her fashion photoshoots and each of them manage to make fashion lovers scurry to take notes on how to ace the look.

Mouni, on Thursday, shared a slew of pictures on her Instagram profile and gave us fresh fashion inspo. With the weekend nearing, Mouni chose to slay weekend party fashion goals and drop major fashion cues on the way. Mouni played muse to fashion designer house D Shik and picked a co-ord set for the cameras. Mouni decked up in a corset cropped top with dramatic full sleeves and a plunging neckline. The top also featured tied around string details at the midriff. Mouni paired it with a pair of green leather trousers that featured snakeskin details and wide legs. “And after that said the Hatter, I cut some more bread and butter,” Mouni quoted a sentence from the novel Alice's Adventures in Wonderland for her caption. Take a look at her pictures here:

Mouni, styled by fashion stylist Rishika Devnani, wore her tresses open in soft wavy curls with a middle part as she posed for the pictures. Mouni opted for a minimal makeup look to complement her attire. In pink eyeshadow, black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick, Mouni was fashion-ready.

