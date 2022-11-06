Mouni Roy slays festive fashion in red lehenga with a leather twist

Mouni Roy celebrated the festive season in style. The actor decked up in white ethnic sarees and lehengas and embraced the festivities all the while dropping major fashion cues for her fans to follow. The actor, who is a Bengali, celebrated the Durga Puja with his Brahmastra co-star Ranbir Kapoor and director Ayan Mukerji in Mumbai in a Puja Pandal. She made her public appearance in the stunning six yards of grace and walked right into our hearts. Mouni is an absolute fashionista and her fashion diaries are drool-worthy. The actor keeps slaying fashion goals like a diva with snippets from her fashion diaries on her Instagram profile on a regular basis. Be it a casual ensemble from a lazy afternoon in her home with husband or slaying in style in a stunning gown, Mouni's fashion diaries are fashion goals for us.

Mouni made our Sunday better with a picture of herself from one of her recent fashion photoshoots where she gave a twist to regular ethnic fashion. Mouni decked up in a red lehenga and raised the oomph quotient in a leather corset blouse. Mouni decked up in a red leather corset blouse with slip-in sleeves, a plunging neckline and cut out details at the sides. She further teamed it with a long and flowy red skirt with silver sequin details throughout the length. The actor declared her love for red in this ensemble and made us drool like anything. Check out her picture here.

Mouni further accessorised her look for the day in a red and silver neck choker. Under a chandelier, Mouni posed like a diva and made her Instagram family swoon. The actor wore her tresses open in wavy curls with a side part and decked up in minimal makeup to let her ensemble do all the talking. In nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick, Mouni slayed the look like a queen.

