Mrunal Thakur’s black saree is the perfect Halloween attire with an ethnic twist

Mrunal Thakur is on a spree of making us drool with her snippets from fashion diaries. Be it a casual attire or merging casual and ethnic vibes together into stunning ensembles, Mrunal’s fashion diaries are drool-worthy as well as envy-inducing. Mrunal celebrated the festive season in style, and also gave us major fashion cues to refer to for all the upcoming festivals. Mrunal, who is an absolute fashionista, keeps slaying fashion goals like a pro with snippets. The actor’s ethnic diaries are also our favourite. From lehengas to the six yards of grace, Mrunal keeps making her fans swoon with pictures and videos from her ethnic fashion diaries.

Mrunal, on Monday, made our blues go far away with a set of pictures of herself looking sharp in the six yards of grace which can be worn to a festive evening, as well as to a Halloween party, if you want to stand out in the crowd. The actor picked a black saree for the pictures and looked absolutely stunning in it. The black organza saree hugged her shape and showed off her curves. Mrunal added the necessary bling to her look with a black sequined blouse, that came heavily embroidered in silver resham threads. The sleeveless blouse came with a plunging neckline. In a diamond neck choker and diamond earrings, Mrunal further accessorised her look for the day. The actor declared her love for black with multiple black heart emoticons in the caption. Take a look at her pictures here:

In black pumps with high heels, Mrunal completed her look for the day. The actor wore her tresses open in wavy curls with a side part as she posed for the indoor photoshoot. In grey eyeshadow, black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick, Mrunal aced the look to perfection, all the while setting fashion goals higher.

