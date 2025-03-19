MS Dhoni is handsome but it's Sakshi Dhoni who steals the show with her luscious hair at latest ad shoot. Watch

Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Sakshi Dhoni recently teamed up for an ad, and they looked absolutely adorable together. Their behind-the-scenes moments from the shoot are grabbing attention, as the couple showcased their amazing chemistry while also serving major fashion goals. Dressed in co-ordinated pastel outfits, the duo kept it stylish yet classy. Let's decode their looks and take some fashion notes. (Also read: MS Dhoni, Sakshi Dhoni, Suresh Raina stun in glam ethnic outfits at Rishabh Pant's sister Sakshi Pant's wedding. Pics ) Sakshi and MS Dhoni dazzled in coordinated pastel outfits during a recent ad shoot. (Instagram/@manav.manglani)

Sakshi Dhoni rocks pastel gown

Sakshi Dhoni is a true fashionista, and if you don't believe us, just take a scroll through her stylish Insta diaries which are a treasure trove of fashion inspiration. For the ad shoot, she kept it simple yet chic in a pastel green gown featuring a V-neckline, sleeveless detailing, and a flowy silhouette.

Her dewy makeup look features nude eyeshadow, smudged eyeliner, kohled eyes, mascara-coated lashes, defined brows, blushed cheeks, a dewy base and a shade of nude lipstick. With her luscious tresses styled in soft curls and left loose in the middle partition, she perfectly finished off her elegant look.

What MS Dhoni wore

On the other hand, Dhoni looked dapper in a pastel ensemble, rocking a grey shirt with half sleeves, a ribbed fabric, and a collared neckline. He paired it with white trousers, creating a classy colour combination. His look struck the perfect balance between casual and polished, serving major men's fashion inspiration. With gelled hair and a perfectly groomed beard, Dhoni looked effortlessly charming.

About MS Dhoni and Sakshi Dhoni

MS Dhoni, India's legendary cricketer, married Sakshi Rawat on July 4, 2010. The couple shares a strong bond, with Sakshi actively supporting Dhoni on and off the field. They welcomed their daughter, Ziva, in 2015, and their family moments often go viral, making them one of India’s most loved celebrity couples.