MS Dhoni, Sakshi Dhoni, Suresh Raina stun in glam ethnic outfits at Rishabh Pant's sister Sakshi Pant's wedding. Pics

MS Dhoni along with wife Sakshi Dhoni are currently in Mussoorie to attend the wedding of Rishabh Pant’s sister, Sakshi Pant, who is tying the knot with businessman Ankit Chaudhary. The Pant family is celebrating in full swing, and the pictures circulating online capture the cricketers having a blast, dancing and soaking in the joy of the occasion. While doing so, they’ve also showcased their stunning fashion sense, flaunting ethnic looks. Let’s break down their outfits and pick up some style inspiration. (Also read: Mahendra Singh Dhoni says wife Sakshi Dhoni is way more regular with health check-ups than him: 'I am scared of needles' ) Cricket stars dazzle in ethnic wear at Rishabh Pant's sister's lavish wedding. (Instagram)

What MS Dhoni and Sakshi Dhoni wore

MS Dhoni looked regal in a black bandh gala kurta adorned with intricate golden embroidery featuring stunning elephants and horses, adding a royal touch to his ensemble. He paired it with straight-fit pants and classic black shoes. With gelled hair and a perfectly groomed beard, he exuded effortless charm.

Sakshi Dhoni, on the other hand, dazzled in a golden shimmery sharara set, featuring a floral V-neckline blouse and matching sharara pants. She completed her look with statement jhumka earrings, glamorous makeup, and an elegant open-hairdo, radiating grace.

Suresh and Priyanka Raina's stunning looks

Former cricketer Suresh Raina, along with his wife Priyanka Raina, also graced the wedding, looking absolutely glamorous. Suresh opted for a navy blue bandh gala kurta, paired with crisp white pants and matching shoes. Priyanka, on the other hand, stunned in a pastel pink ethnic ensemble featuring a silver shimmery top adorned with delicate floral embellishments. She paired it with a stylish satin dhoti-style skirt, adding a contemporary touch to her traditional look.

Rishabh Pant and sister Sakshi Pant stun in glam ethnics

In the Mehendi ceremony pictures, Rishabh Pant looked as stylish as ever in a bright purple sherwani adorned with silver sequin embellishments. He paired it with a matching dupatta and crisp white pants, exuding charm.

Meanwhile, the bride, Sakshi Pant, wowed in a stunning multi-coloured lehenga featuring a deep V-neckline blouse. She completed her look with a vibrant yellow organza dupatta and dazzling diamond jewellery, radiating elegance.