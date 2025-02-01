Mahendra Singh Dhoni says wife Sakshi Dhoni is way more regular with health check-ups than him: 'I am scared of needles'

‘My wife is brilliant with it, she knows her numbers’

When Namita Thapar quizzed him about his and his wife Sakshi Dhoni's hemoglobin numbers, Dhoni admitted he had no idea. He also praised Sakshi for being more proactive than him regarding health check-ups, highlighting how by prioritising regular check-ups, one can take control of their health and improve overall quality of life.

He said, “I have to say the truth or I have to give a good answer? Okay, so basically, I don't know the exact numbers, but I know one thing: she (Sakshi Dhoni) knows her numbers. She is quite regular with all the check-ups and everything. She's much more periodic about it than me. I should have been. You know, they say generally that once you cross 40, you should do regular check-ups. But I have taken the liberty of hiding behind the fact that, 'Oh, maybe I'm an athlete, I don't need to do all this'. But I need to get into it. One of my biggest problems is I'm scared of needles... so unless it's absolutely necessary, I don't do it (health check-up); I try to delay it.”

He added, “But my wife, she's brilliant with it. She knows her numbers, but I don't ask because I know if there's some problem, everybody in the house will know. So I'll hear it. That's the case with my father, he is very particular about it too, like my wife. For her, maybe it is every 6 months (regular health checkups), he's (his father) is very particular... it is every three months.”

Early detection and prevention

