Bhavana Panday broke taboos in season 3 of Netflix show Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives, where she openly discussed her personal experience with perimenopause. The diva shared her symptoms, including hot flashes and decreased sex drive, sparking a refreshing conversation but this candid discussion normalised the often-stigmatised topic, offering a relatable perspective on women's health. Bhavana Panday’s bold take on women’s health: Healthy habits to help you thrive during perimenopause (Photo by X/SimplyAminaxx)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Sushruta Mokadam, Consultant Obstetrician at Motherhood Hospital in Pune's Kharadi, explained, “Perimenopause is a type of indication from your body that your menopause is around the corner. This helps women and their bodies get prepared for this transitional shift. A woman's body tends to change drastically physically as well as psychologically which can be frustrating. Perimenopause usually occurs in women between the age groups of 30s to 40s.”

Perimenopause affects sexual life in some women.(Unsplash)

Perimenopause Symptoms No One Talks About:

Dr Sushruta Mokadam explained, “During menopause, the hormonal levels tend to fluctuate dramatically which can be discomforting. One can experience a range of symptoms like hot flashes, mood swings, hormonal imbalance, irregularities in the menstrual cycle, decreased sex drive, difficulty falling ill, sudden weight gain or weight loss, and vaginal dryness. Dealing with these symptoms associated with perimenopause can be stressful.”

Dr Sushruta Mokadam added, “A large number of women during perimenopause or menopause tend to have sexual problems like lack of interest in sex to trouble having an orgasm. This happens because of low levels of estrogen, which can reduce a person's desire for any sexual activity. It is absolutely common among many women. Hence, women have low libido and will have to communicate this with their partner to be able to address this issue with the help of counseling. Women are vulnerable during this crucial and transforming phase of life. This topic should be openly addressed instead of feeling ashamed or embarrassed.”

Improve bone health for women with perimenopause (Photo by LinkedIn Sales Solutions on Unsplash)

Self-Care During Perimenopause:

Suggesting that women should incorporate various healthy habits into their daily routines during this phase, Dr Sushruta Mokadam advised, “Ensure that you eat a well-balanced and healthy diet that includes essential nutrients, exercise daily, manage a healthy weight, manage stress, sleep for 7 to 8 hours, avoid alcohol or substance abuse, and stay hydrated. If you feel like you are unable to deal with the symptoms associated with perimenopause then consider consulting a doctor. Your doctor may suggest medication to ease your pain resulting in a smooth transition to menopause.”

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.