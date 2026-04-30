Natasha Poonawalla serves a heritage luxury look in custom silk saree with kantha embroidery in New York

Natasha Poonawalla, the executive director of Serum Institute of India, is a fierce fashionista. Thinking outside the box is one of her core principles, and she constantly pushes boundaries as a true trailblazer.

Natasha Poonawalla looks gorgeous in a stunning silk saree with delicate katha embroidery. (Picture credit: Instagram/@rheakapoor)

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The socialite is well-versed in experimental couture, leaning into unconventional silhouettes and head-turning designs that defiantly blur the line between art and fashion. Also Read | Natasha Poonawalla floors Priyanka Chopra with her bold white gown at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez wedding: Pics

In another stunning look, Natasha delivered a sartorial, artistic moment as she wore a silk saree with intricate Kantha embroidery, a centuries-old handiwork from Bengal. The ensemble offers a fresh spin on heritage textiles, giving it a high-fashion lens where craft, culture, and couture find common ground.

Let's take a closer look at the details:

What did Natasha Poonawalla wear?

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{{^usCountry}} Rhea Kapoor, her stylist, shared pictures of Natasha on April 30, detailing the outfit she wore in New York. Natasha wore a custom warm ivory muga silk saree by Arpita Mehta. The standout feature is the hand-embroidered Kantha work, lending the ensemble its intricate, artisanal depth. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rhea Kapoor, her stylist, shared pictures of Natasha on April 30, detailing the outfit she wore in New York. Natasha wore a custom warm ivory muga silk saree by Arpita Mehta. The standout feature is the hand-embroidered Kantha work, lending the ensemble its intricate, artisanal depth. {{/usCountry}}

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The silhouette feels sharply defined, despite the sublime artistic embroidery. The voluminous, floor-sweeping saree is paired with a halter neck blouse, finding the middle ground between structure and fluidity.

The accessories elevate the ensemble's grandeur, with large teardrop earrings featuring a bird motif that matches the embroidery on the saree.

To add a pop of colour to the otherwise monochrome palette, she opted for a heavy emerald choker. The rest of the styling remains equally rich in traditional luxury, including a bajubandh, a polki and ruby ring, a tiger kada, and a peacock kada, each adding gasp-worthy layers of heritage to the high-fashion, couture look.

With her distinctive, avant-garde style, Natasha has always seamlessly adapted to all shades of offbeat looks. Whether it is her rare Issey Miyake acrylic bustier (a vintage gem from the 1980/81 collection) for Jeff Bezos' fiancée's party, or a surrealistic, structural gown for a gala in Paris, resembling a paint palette. This new look is another example.

Significance of Kantha

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Rhea wrote about the custom hand-embroidered kantha and explained its significance. She mentioned, “Kantha, an ancient, eco-conscious embroidery tradition from Bengal, where old sarees and dhotis were repurposed into layered textiles."

"In this ensemble, that philosophy is preserved, bringing together fragments of lived histories with a fresh, contemporary perspective,” she added.

The traditional craftsmanship gets a high-fashion lens with this look. The modern expression incorporates contemporary styles alongside the age-old craft. It is a noteworthy moment to represent local heritage work on a global platform, ushering traditional artistry into contemporary fashion conversations.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Adrija Dey ...Read More Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously. Read Less

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