Natasha Poonawalla floors Priyanka Chopra with her bold white gown at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez wedding: Pics

Socialite and philanthropist Natasha Poonawalla's look from Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's wedding in Harris Reed is a stunning example of high fashion. Natasha, who graced the wedding festivities in Venice, Italy, alongside celebs like Oprah Winfrey, Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, and Orlando Bloom, took to Instagram on July 3 to share photos of herself in a theatrical white gown. Also read | Natasha Poonawalla shines in golden vintage Dior dress at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's 'spectacular' wedding in Italy Natasha Poonawalla was seen at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's wedding festivities in a stunning white dress. (Instagram/ Natasha Poonawalla)

Natasha's look was all about grandeur, opulence

When it comes to dressing to impress, few celebs match up to Natasha, and her high-fashion looks never fail to impress. Natasha's floor-length dress with intricate details and embellishments from Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's wedding has now caught everyone's attention.

Even her friend, actor Priyanka Chopra, gushed over it as Natasha shared photos on Instagram and wrote in her caption, “Living out my Venetian morning fantasy.” Priyanka commented, “Yas show us how it’s done queen.” Natasha is the executive director of the Serum Institute of India and is married to CEO of the Serum Institute of India, Adar Poonawalla.

What did Natasha Poonawalla wear?

Natasha's white gown was all about mixing grace with drama. It featured a fitted sleeveless top and a voluminous skirt. A pannier made her gown stand out as it created a wide, bell-shaped silhouette for her skirt.

A romantic hairstyle featuring soft curls and an oversized white bow with a half-down style made her look even more dreamy. A layered vintage choker necklace from Dior with pearls added a touch of sophistication to the overall whimsical look.

Earlier, Natasha also shared photos of her look from Jeff and Lauren's wedding festivities in Venice. The Amazon founder and former journalist married on June 27 in a lavish ceremony on the island of San Giorgio Maggiore in Venice, Italy. The ceremony was attended by around 200 guests, with the wedding festivities kicking off earlier in the week and costing around $50 million in total.