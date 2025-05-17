Natasha Poonawalla wears rare bustier with leather skirt at Jeff Bezos' fiancée's party, spotted with Kim Kardashian

The executive director of Serum Institute of India, Natasha Poonawalla, is also a fierce fashionista. She mingles with the crème de la crème of the fashion and celebrity world while also serving some jaw-dropping looks herself, whether at the Met Gala or in photoshoots. Natasha Poonawalla was spotted by paps with Kim Kardashian. (Instagram/@justjared)

Recently, she was sighted with beauty and reality TV mogul Kim Kardashian herself, as she attended Lauren Sánchez’s bachelorette party, who is engaged to Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. Let's decode her look.

More about the look

Natasha wore a rare acrylic bustier from Issey Miyake, a vintage piece from the 1980/81 collection. The bustier had a flared peplum hem and demonstrating a chic, avant-garde style with its body-sculpted design. She paired it with a black leather skirt from Chanel, which had a straight silhouette that was in tune with the structured bustier. Keeping her hair wavy, she channeled a commanding and enigmatic je ne sais quoi energy, with her sunglasses adding the perfect finishing touch to the look.

What others wore?

Who’s who of the glam world was in attendance at Jeff Bezos’ fiancée’s engagement party. The star-studded party saw Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Katy Perry, Eva Longoria, and more. Kim Kardashian was papped in multiple striking looks, from a dress with a crisscross hem and delicate train to an old luxury off-shoulder cropped fur top paired with a Louis Vuitton monogram.

