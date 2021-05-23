Neena Gupta's summer saree look in floral print six-yards is a hit

It is the season to wear beautiful bold colours and striking prints. Neena Gupta has been showing us how to do that for the longest time now. The actor who is ageing like a fine wine has been making headlines for her sartorial picks lately. From mini shorts to athleisure and sarees, the stunner has been rocking every attire.

Gupta recently even became an author and wrote her autobiography. The actor took to Instagram to share the news of the book being available for pre-order and revealed when it will hit the stands. Even though her fans were excited about the book, it was her gorgeous saree that caught the attention. For the clip, the Badhaai Ho actor wore a golden-yellow saree that was adorned with floral scatter print all over.

She teamed the saree with an elbow-length blue blouse that also featured intricate floral print. Neena accessorised the look in a way that added more oomph to it. She was seen wearing a statement silver choker which was teamed with a pair of matching earrings and a red chunky bracelet. For her glam, Gupta went the subtle route and opted for kohl-clad eyes, a nude lipstick and a small blue bindi. She shared the clip with the caption, "Sach Kahun Toh My Autobiography So excited to announce the release of my autobiography SACH KAHUN TOH next month. Pre-order your copy today by clicking on the link in my profile. (sic)"

The actor has a way with sarees and always looks elegant whenever she dons the six yards. Check out some of the looks that are our favourite:

On the work front, Neena Gupta was last seen in the recently released Netflix film Sardar Ka Grandson. The film also featured Arjun Kapoor Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles.

