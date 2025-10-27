Search
Mon, Oct 27, 2025
New Delhi oC

Neena Gupta says this simple Indian ensemble is perfect travel outfit for women: ‘Especially for dirty bathroom floors’

BySanya Panwar
Published on: Oct 27, 2025 03:15 pm IST

Neena Gupta explained that traditional Indian suit is comfortable and versatile – the salwar can be practical for dirty bathroom floors on planes or trains.

Veteran actor Neena Gupta is singing the praises of the humble Indian suit, and you should take notes. In an Instagram video on October 26, Neena shared why she believes the traditional salwar kameez set is the perfect travel outfit for women and highlighted the practical benefits of wearing one while travelling. Also read | Neena Gupta says 'koi feeling nahi hai' when asked about emotional journey of becoming a grandmother

Neena Gupta said the dupatta (scarf) can serve as a shawl if you get cold on a flight or train, making it a highly adaptable travel outfit. (Instagram/ Neena Gupta)
Neena Gupta said the dupatta (scarf) can serve as a shawl if you get cold on a flight or train, making it a highly adaptable travel outfit. (Instagram/ Neena Gupta)

Neena Gupta's travel secret

Citing its comfort and versatility, Neena said the salwar's length and narrow cuff (pocha) prevent the fabric from dragging on dirty bathroom floors, while the dupatta (scarf) can double as a shawl for warmth. She recommended keeping the cuff 12 inches narrow and the salwar length ankle-length for easy movement.

‘It provides a solution for everything’

In the clip, Neena said in Hindi, “So, I am wearing this salwar kameez set. The point is, what I want to talk about is that when you travel, this is very comfortable. First, its cuff (pocha) needs to be kept only 12 inches so that when you go to the bathroom, the whole thing doesn't drag down because the floor of the bathroom is dirty, whether on a plane or a train. So, this is very good for that. Secondly, this dupatta — if you feel cold, you can use like a shawl.”

Neena recommended the simple Indian outfit as a superior travel ensemble compared to options like track pants, suggesting it offers a solution to common travel dressing challenges. She said, “So, this is a very good Indian dress to wear while travelling. People wear track pants, etc., but this is very good. You can wear traditional shoes (juttis), or you can wear sneakers with it too. But this (salwar) length should be up to the ankle. And this cuff is 12 inches. So, when you go to the bathroom, it won't fall or drag on the ground. So, this is what I found to be a very good dress to wear while traveling. It provides a solution for everything.”

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Lifestyle / Fashion / Neena Gupta says this simple Indian ensemble is perfect travel outfit for women: ‘Especially for dirty bathroom floors’
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On