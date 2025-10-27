Neena Gupta says this simple Indian ensemble is perfect travel outfit for women: ‘Especially for dirty bathroom floors’

Veteran actor Neena Gupta is singing the praises of the humble Indian suit, and you should take notes. In an Instagram video on October 26, Neena shared why she believes the traditional salwar kameez set is the perfect travel outfit for women and highlighted the practical benefits of wearing one while travelling. Also read | Neena Gupta says 'koi feeling nahi hai' when asked about emotional journey of becoming a grandmother Neena Gupta said the dupatta (scarf) can serve as a shawl if you get cold on a flight or train, making it a highly adaptable travel outfit. (Instagram/ Neena Gupta)

Neena Gupta's travel secret

Citing its comfort and versatility, Neena said the salwar's length and narrow cuff (pocha) prevent the fabric from dragging on dirty bathroom floors, while the dupatta (scarf) can double as a shawl for warmth. She recommended keeping the cuff 12 inches narrow and the salwar length ankle-length for easy movement.

‘It provides a solution for everything’

In the clip, Neena said in Hindi, “So, I am wearing this salwar kameez set. The point is, what I want to talk about is that when you travel, this is very comfortable. First, its cuff (pocha) needs to be kept only 12 inches so that when you go to the bathroom, the whole thing doesn't drag down because the floor of the bathroom is dirty, whether on a plane or a train. So, this is very good for that. Secondly, this dupatta — if you feel cold, you can use like a shawl.”

Neena recommended the simple Indian outfit as a superior travel ensemble compared to options like track pants, suggesting it offers a solution to common travel dressing challenges. She said, “So, this is a very good Indian dress to wear while travelling. People wear track pants, etc., but this is very good. You can wear traditional shoes (juttis), or you can wear sneakers with it too. But this (salwar) length should be up to the ankle. And this cuff is 12 inches. So, when you go to the bathroom, it won't fall or drag on the ground. So, this is what I found to be a very good dress to wear while traveling. It provides a solution for everything.”