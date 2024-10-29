Kareena Kapoor, in simple salwar suit and cute bindi, proves simple styling can steal festive spotlight

The festive season is here and everyone’s gearing up for their best looks; be it a piece with intricate embroidery or heavy embellishments. To ace the coveted 'festive look', people this Diwali season are scrambling for the most glam and glitz outfits to be the ‘patakha’ of the Diwali party. But take a leaf out of Kareena Kapoor’s style book. The actor’s simple, suit look is a reminder that festive elegance isn't all about bejewelling with eye-squinting shimmer and sequins. Sometimes, simple styling stands out without all that loudness and clutter. Kareena Kapoor has mastered the styling game all too well as she rocked a classy salwar suit. (Ashutosh Rai)

About her look

Kareena Kapoor wore a salwar suit in a rich, pink colour. Draping a matching dupatta over, her salwar-kurta ensemble had a comfortable fitting. No traditional look is truly complete without juttis, so she paired one with her traditional outfit. Her salwar suit was simple and did not sport any bold embellishments or prints, highlighting that true elegance lies in minimalism.

However, despite the muted outfit, the accessories were bold. The actor wore long, dangling earrings. She carried a tote bag and sunglasses, a touch of contemporary charm to her traditional outfit. Keeping her hair loose and donning a red bindi, she aced the traditional look. It can be your next inspiration for festive wear.

Styling lesson

There’s an essential styling lesson in her traditional ensemble. When your outfit is demure and simple, let the accessories do all the talking. Kareena did not shy away from playing with accessories, from the statement tote bag and earrings to fashionable juttis. And similarly, it can also be implied, that when the outfit is loud, tone down your accessories and let the dress take the spotlight. By following this simple styling lesson, you can master your ensembles by effortlessly knowing how to complement your accessories with your outfit.

Festive season glam doesn't dim if you opt for simple prints or go for absolute minimalism. No outfit is less or more glam, it all depends on how you carry it. So don’t get intimidated by the plain, simple styles; it’s like a blank canvas for your self-expression. Pair with accessories and see what story you can tell through your attire.

