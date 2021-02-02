IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Alia Bhatt teams 7k track pants with crop top and jacket at airport
Alia Bhatt in <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7k track pants(Instagram/stylebyami)
Alia Bhatt in 7k track pants(Instagram/stylebyami)
fashion

Alia Bhatt teams 7k track pants with crop top and jacket at airport

  • Alia Bhatt is the queen of athleisure. The actor has been serving some great airport looks that are a mix of chic and comfy. Her latest ensemble shows that the actor has championed this style of dressing.
READ FULL STORY
By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 03:35 PM IST

Athleisure aka comfy clothing that is acceptable to wear outside is all the rage right now and Alia Bhatt has championed this style. The actor’s off-duty looks are all about the street style of New York with a touch of modern. Lately, most of her airport looks have her wearing a pair of comfy track pants with a matching jacket or a monotone athleisure co-ord set that involves a snug hoodie.

Alia's recent look as well, is a testimony to our statement. She recently returned from Delhi and for her airport look, the Kalank actor opted to wear an abstract pair of track pants. The orange, white and mustard coloured pants had an adjustable waist strap to give it that perfect fit. The baggy pants also featured pockets which makes it a must-have.

Alia teamed the pants with a black stretchable ribbed crop top. The 27-year-old wore a black denim crop jacket over it and we love it. To complete her outfit, she opted for a pair of mustard coloured shoes that matched her track pants. The actor topped off her ensemble with a monogrammed black face mask that had her initial ‘A’ on it.

For the accessories, Alia opted to wear a side sling Gucci black leather bag along with a pair of statement hoop earrings and vintage black sunnies. The actor tied her hair in a tight bun for her flight. If you also like Alia’s track pants, let us tell you a little more about it. They are the Paolina Russo track pants from Adidas and are worth 7,296 (USD 100).

Alia Bhatts track pants are worth ₹7k(adidas.com)
Alia Bhatts track pants are worth ₹7k(adidas.com)

Alia has been slaying in a lot of athleisure looks lately, check some of them out:

On the work front, Alia was last seen in the 2020 release Sadak 2 which also featured Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt in the lead roles. Her upcoming projects include RRR, Gangubai Kathiawadi and Brahmastra.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
alia bhatt celeb airport looks athleisure fashion bollywood
app
Close
Winter layering at 97th edition of the bi-annual menswear trade show in Florence (Photo: Instagram/PittiUomo_official)
Winter layering at 97th edition of the bi-annual menswear trade show in Florence (Photo: Instagram/PittiUomo_official)
fashion

Lessons to borrow from Pitti street style

By Manish Mishra
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 04:06 PM IST
With the bi-annual menswear trade event around the corner, here’s decoding the overarching winter style.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Alia Bhatt in <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7k track pants(Instagram/stylebyami)
Alia Bhatt in 7k track pants(Instagram/stylebyami)
fashion

Alia Bhatt teams 7k track pants with crop top and jacket at airport

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 03:35 PM IST
  • Alia Bhatt is the queen of athleisure. The actor has been serving some great airport looks that are a mix of chic and comfy. Her latest ensemble shows that the actor has championed this style of dressing.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Esha Gupta shares her hair mask ingredients(Instagram/egupta)
Esha Gupta shares her hair mask ingredients(Instagram/egupta)
fashion

Esha Gupta's secret behind long and lustrous hair is a four ingredient mask

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 12:55 PM IST
  • Esha Gupta recently took to her Instagram account and shared how she maintains her long and lustrous hair and keeps them healthy. Her go-to hair mask requires only 4 ingredients and is a must try.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra's white tiger dress is almost worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2 lakh(Instagram/priyankachopra)
Priyanka Chopra's white tiger dress is almost worth 2 lakh(Instagram/priyankachopra)
fashion

Priyanka Chopra channels inner White Tiger in monochrome midi dress with Diana

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 11:27 AM IST
  • Priyanka Chopra recently shared an image in which she can be seen channeling her inner white tiger with her sartorial picks and posing with her 'cub' Diana. For the picture, the actor wore a beautiful monochrome dress that is worth 2 lakh.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kajol in <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10k jumpsuit for Tribhanga promotions(Instagram/aasthasharma)
Kajol in 10k jumpsuit for Tribhanga promotions(Instagram/aasthasharma)
fashion

Kajol is a vision in 10k off-shoulder black jumpsuit at Tribhanga promotions

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 08:44 AM IST
  • For a recent promotional event of her latest release Tribhanga, Kajol donned a gorgeous off-shoulder jumpsuit and taught us the correct way to do minimal accessories.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vegan leather coat by Nanushka (Photo: Instagram)
Vegan leather coat by Nanushka (Photo: Instagram)
fashion

Hop on the vegan style bandwagon

By Ruchika Garg, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 03:43 PM IST
A growing number of brands are coming up with bags and accessories made of animal-free leather. It’s a conscious, compassionate choice, they say
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sara Ali Khan in black velvet outfit(Instagram/ saraalikhan95)
Sara Ali Khan in black velvet outfit(Instagram/ saraalikhan95)
fashion

Back to black: Sara Ali Khan exudes royalty in velvet ethnic outfit, we love it

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 03:14 PM IST
  • Sara Ali Khan recently shared images of herself dressed in a stunning black velvet kurta and pants set. The fashionista has been serving some fabulous winter looks lately, are you taking notes?
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shanaya Kapoor flaunts romantic silhouette in a gorgeous off-shoulder dress(Instagram/shanayakapoor02)
Shanaya Kapoor flaunts romantic silhouette in a gorgeous off-shoulder dress(Instagram/shanayakapoor02)
fashion

Shanaya Kapoor flaunts romantic silhouette in a gorgeous off-shoulder dress

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 02:36 PM IST
  • Shanaya Kapoor sets mercury soaring in peak winters with her sultry pictures in an off-shoulder silk-chiffon mini dress with lace-up corset and we can’t wait to start the work week on a fashion high note | Check pictures inside
READ FULL STORY
Close
Happy Birthday Harry Styles(Instagram/ harrystyles)
Happy Birthday Harry Styles(Instagram/ harrystyles)
fashion

Happy birthday Harry Styles: Times the singer made the 70s look extremely cool

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 12:05 PM IST
  • Harry Styles is celebrating his 27th birthday today. The actor and singer, with his sartorial preferences, has broken a lot of stereotypes in the recent past and given a new cool twist to the 70s ensembles.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kareena Kapoor Khan flaunts baby bump, new hairstyle in <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>24k silk kaftan dress(Instagram/rajdeep.ranawat.official)
Kareena Kapoor Khan flaunts baby bump, new hairstyle in 24k silk kaftan dress(Instagram/rajdeep.ranawat.official)
fashion

Kareena Kapoor Khan flaunts baby bump, new hairstyle in 24k silk kaftan dress

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 11:44 AM IST
  • Loved Kareena Kapoor Khan’s silk printed kaftan dress at Amrita Arora’s birthday bash? Here’s where you can get it
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra in <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7k formal top(YouTube/Marie Claire)
Priyanka Chopra in 7k formal top(YouTube/Marie Claire)
fashion

Priyanka Chopra kicks away our Monday blues in 7k top for new interview

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 10:39 AM IST
  • During a recent interview, Priyanka Chopra spoke about her immense love for books and shared that she was like a librarian in her childhood, who used to lend books to children in her neighbourhood and maintain a log of that.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Alia Bhatt shares her date night look(Instagram/aliaabhatt)
Alia Bhatt shares her date night look(Instagram/aliaabhatt)
fashion

Alia Bhatt’s date night look is about comfy sweaters and well-fitted jeans

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 08:44 AM IST
  • Alia Bhatt revealed what a comfy date night outfit looks like for the actor and we think it is perfect for the chilly weather of Delhi.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Katrina Kaif(Instagram)
Katrina Kaif(Instagram)
fashion

Katrina Kaif's playful tie dye mini is quite affordable at 1400. Get the look

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 31, 2021 09:46 PM IST
Katrina Kaif took to her Instagram account to share pictures of herself jumping playfully in a multicoloured tie dye mini dress, wearing Reebok sneakers, sporting minimal makeup as usual, her dark hair bouncing around her gleeful face.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Disha Patani(Instagram)
Disha Patani(Instagram)
fashion

Disha Patani flaunts big hair and 3k leopard print top. Get the look

PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 07:25 PM IST
Disha Patani is keeping very busy with her upcoming projects Ek Villian 2, which also stars John Abraham, Aditya Roy Kapoor and Tara Sutaria and also Radhe: Your Most wanted Bhai alongside Salman Khan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pooja Hegde looks stunning in her ethnic outfit(Instagram/ hegdepooja)
Pooja Hegde looks stunning in her ethnic outfit(Instagram/ hegdepooja)
fashion

Pooja Hegde's vibrant ethnic look is the ideal bridesmaid outfit for day wedding

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 04:34 PM IST
  • Pooja Hegde always slays in a traditional outfit and her latest pictures are proving us right. The Housefull 4 actor looked like a dream in her violet Anita Dongre attire that she wore for a recent event.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP