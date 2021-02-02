Alia Bhatt teams ₹7k track pants with crop top and jacket at airport
- Alia Bhatt is the queen of athleisure. The actor has been serving some great airport looks that are a mix of chic and comfy. Her latest ensemble shows that the actor has championed this style of dressing.
Athleisure aka comfy clothing that is acceptable to wear outside is all the rage right now and Alia Bhatt has championed this style. The actor’s off-duty looks are all about the street style of New York with a touch of modern. Lately, most of her airport looks have her wearing a pair of comfy track pants with a matching jacket or a monotone athleisure co-ord set that involves a snug hoodie.
Alia's recent look as well, is a testimony to our statement. She recently returned from Delhi and for her airport look, the Kalank actor opted to wear an abstract pair of track pants. The orange, white and mustard coloured pants had an adjustable waist strap to give it that perfect fit. The baggy pants also featured pockets which makes it a must-have.
Alia teamed the pants with a black stretchable ribbed crop top. The 27-year-old wore a black denim crop jacket over it and we love it. To complete her outfit, she opted for a pair of mustard coloured shoes that matched her track pants. The actor topped off her ensemble with a monogrammed black face mask that had her initial ‘A’ on it.
For the accessories, Alia opted to wear a side sling Gucci black leather bag along with a pair of statement hoop earrings and vintage black sunnies. The actor tied her hair in a tight bun for her flight. If you also like Alia’s track pants, let us tell you a little more about it. They are the Paolina Russo track pants from Adidas and are worth ₹7,296 (USD 100).
Alia has been slaying in a lot of athleisure looks lately, check some of them out:
On the work front, Alia was last seen in the 2020 release Sadak 2 which also featured Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt in the lead roles. Her upcoming projects include RRR, Gangubai Kathiawadi and Brahmastra.
Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lessons to borrow from Pitti street style
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Alia Bhatt teams ₹7k track pants with crop top and jacket at airport
- Alia Bhatt is the queen of athleisure. The actor has been serving some great airport looks that are a mix of chic and comfy. Her latest ensemble shows that the actor has championed this style of dressing.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Esha Gupta's secret behind long and lustrous hair is a four ingredient mask
- Esha Gupta recently took to her Instagram account and shared how she maintains her long and lustrous hair and keeps them healthy. Her go-to hair mask requires only 4 ingredients and is a must try.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Chopra channels inner White Tiger in monochrome midi dress with Diana
- Priyanka Chopra recently shared an image in which she can be seen channeling her inner white tiger with her sartorial picks and posing with her 'cub' Diana. For the picture, the actor wore a beautiful monochrome dress that is worth ₹2 lakh.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kajol is a vision in ₹10k off-shoulder black jumpsuit at Tribhanga promotions
- For a recent promotional event of her latest release Tribhanga, Kajol donned a gorgeous off-shoulder jumpsuit and taught us the correct way to do minimal accessories.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hop on the vegan style bandwagon
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Back to black: Sara Ali Khan exudes royalty in velvet ethnic outfit, we love it
- Sara Ali Khan recently shared images of herself dressed in a stunning black velvet kurta and pants set. The fashionista has been serving some fabulous winter looks lately, are you taking notes?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shanaya Kapoor flaunts romantic silhouette in a gorgeous off-shoulder dress
- Shanaya Kapoor sets mercury soaring in peak winters with her sultry pictures in an off-shoulder silk-chiffon mini dress with lace-up corset and we can’t wait to start the work week on a fashion high note | Check pictures inside
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Happy birthday Harry Styles: Times the singer made the 70s look extremely cool
- Harry Styles is celebrating his 27th birthday today. The actor and singer, with his sartorial preferences, has broken a lot of stereotypes in the recent past and given a new cool twist to the 70s ensembles.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kareena Kapoor Khan flaunts baby bump, new hairstyle in ₹24k silk kaftan dress
- Loved Kareena Kapoor Khan’s silk printed kaftan dress at Amrita Arora’s birthday bash? Here’s where you can get it
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Chopra kicks away our Monday blues in ₹7k top for new interview
- During a recent interview, Priyanka Chopra spoke about her immense love for books and shared that she was like a librarian in her childhood, who used to lend books to children in her neighbourhood and maintain a log of that.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Alia Bhatt’s date night look is about comfy sweaters and well-fitted jeans
- Alia Bhatt revealed what a comfy date night outfit looks like for the actor and we think it is perfect for the chilly weather of Delhi.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Katrina Kaif's playful tie dye mini is quite affordable at ₹1400. Get the look
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Disha Patani flaunts big hair and ₹3k leopard print top. Get the look
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pooja Hegde's vibrant ethnic look is the ideal bridesmaid outfit for day wedding
- Pooja Hegde always slays in a traditional outfit and her latest pictures are proving us right. The Housefull 4 actor looked like a dream in her violet Anita Dongre attire that she wore for a recent event.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox