Neha Kakkar’s stunning lehenga look are the only blues accepted this Monday

Another day, another killer look served by singer Neha Kakkar on the sets of Indian Idol 12 and another reason for fans to gush. From steamy western outfits to gorgeous Indian wear, Neha Kakkar pulls off every look with an effortless sartorial elegance that leaves the fashion police swooning over the stunner and this Sunday was no different.

Taking to her social media handle, Neha shared a slew of pictures featuring her in ethnic wear and those are the only blues we are accepting this Monday. Dolling up in to shoot for an episode of Indian Idol 12, Neha set fans hearts aflutter and we are not getting over these sizzling ethnic pictures anytime soon.

For an upcoming episode with Rekha, the Indian Idol judge donned a blue hand embroidered lehenga choli and skipped the dupatta to add to the oomph factor. The backless crop blouse came with a plunging neckline and sheer sleeves and was embroidered with golden gota work all over.

Neha teamed it was a voluminous net skirt that she twirled in, typical of any girl flaunting her traditional look. Accessorising her look with a tiny blue bindi, a pair of chandbaali earrings and a gold finger ring, Neha amplified the glam quotient with a dab of pink lipstick, highlighted cheeks, kohl-lined eyes with eyeliner streaks, mascara-laden eyelashes and filled-in eyebrows.

Leaving her soft curls open in her signature mid-parted hairstyle to flaunt a tinge of vermillion, Neha struck dainty poses for the camera. She captioned the pictures, “Arre Wah!! (Oh wow!)” (sic) and punctuated it with heart emojis. Not surprisingly, the pictures grabbed over 1.6 million likes while still going strong.

The blue lehenga set is credited to Indian fashion label Aparna Kitey's Couture. Neha Kakkar was styled by celebrity stylists and wardrobe consultant Ritz Sony.

