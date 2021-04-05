Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Neha Kakkar’s stunning lehenga look are the only blues accepted this Monday
fashion

Neha Kakkar’s stunning lehenga look are the only blues accepted this Monday

Neha Kakkar recently dolled up in a blue hand embroidered lehenga choli to shoot for an episode of Indian Idol 12 and we are not getting over these sizzling ethnic pictures anytime soon
By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON APR 05, 2021 04:42 PM IST
Neha Kakkar’s stunning lehenga look are the only blues accepted this Monday(Instagram/nehakakkar)

Another day, another killer look served by singer Neha Kakkar on the sets of Indian Idol 12 and another reason for fans to gush. From steamy western outfits to gorgeous Indian wear, Neha Kakkar pulls off every look with an effortless sartorial elegance that leaves the fashion police swooning over the stunner and this Sunday was no different.

Taking to her social media handle, Neha shared a slew of pictures featuring her in ethnic wear and those are the only blues we are accepting this Monday. Dolling up in to shoot for an episode of Indian Idol 12, Neha set fans hearts aflutter and we are not getting over these sizzling ethnic pictures anytime soon.

For an upcoming episode with Rekha, the Indian Idol judge donned a blue hand embroidered lehenga choli and skipped the dupatta to add to the oomph factor. The backless crop blouse came with a plunging neckline and sheer sleeves and was embroidered with golden gota work all over.

Neha teamed it was a voluminous net skirt that she twirled in, typical of any girl flaunting her traditional look. Accessorising her look with a tiny blue bindi, a pair of chandbaali earrings and a gold finger ring, Neha amplified the glam quotient with a dab of pink lipstick, highlighted cheeks, kohl-lined eyes with eyeliner streaks, mascara-laden eyelashes and filled-in eyebrows.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Sophisticated and Splendidly Indian

Deepika Padukone or Alia Bhatt? Who wore the 2k tie dye sweatshirt better

Pooja Hegde's chic baggy jumpsuit is the twist you did not know you needed, pics

Billie Eilish kept her blonde hair transformation under wraps for months

Leaving her soft curls open in her signature mid-parted hairstyle to flaunt a tinge of vermillion, Neha struck dainty poses for the camera. She captioned the pictures, “Arre Wah!! (Oh wow!)” (sic) and punctuated it with heart emojis. Not surprisingly, the pictures grabbed over 1.6 million likes while still going strong.

The blue lehenga set is credited to Indian fashion label Aparna Kitey's Couture. Neha Kakkar was styled by celebrity stylists and wardrobe consultant Ritz Sony.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
neha kakkar lehenga choli monday blues monday embroidery gota embroidery choli indian idol 12 ethnic fashion ethnic ethnic wear blouse fashion trends fashion and trends fashion goal fashion inspiration fashion style goal style trends gota patti
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Bihar Board 10th Result 2021
BSEB 10th Result 2021
BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP