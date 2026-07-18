Niacinamide serums for beginners: A complete guide to clearer, healthier skin

If you are a skincare enthusiast, you might have come across a lot of skincare ingredients that promise to give you supple and plump skin. One of them is Niacinamide, the most recommended ingredient. Known for its gentle yet effective nature, niacinamide is suitable for almost every skin type and addresses multiple skin concerns. From reducing excess oil to improving skin texture, it's a beginner-friendly ingredient that deserves a place in your routine.

Which niacinamide is good for beginners?

Add a niacinamide face serum to your beauty regimen for soft and supple skin (Shutterstock)

By Shweta Pandey Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care.



She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.



Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.



Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.



Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read more Read less

In this guide, we'll explore why niacinamide is popular, what beginners should look for, and the best niacinamide serums to consider.

What is niacinamide?

Niacinamide, also known as Vitamin B3, is a water-soluble vitamin that supports the skin's natural barrier and improves its overall appearance. Unlike some active ingredients that may irritate, niacinamide is generally well-tolerated, making it an excellent choice for beginners. It works well alongside most skincare ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, ceramides, and peptides, making it easy to incorporate into both morning and evening skincare routines.

Dermatologist Dr Rinky Kapoor, Founder, Esthetics Clinic, tells HT Shop Now, “Niacinamide is one of the most versatile skincare ingredients and is easy to incorporate into any routine, making it an excellent choice for beginners. It helps strengthen the skin barrier, regulate sebum production, minimise the appearance of pores, reduce redness, and promote a more even skin tone”.

She advises, “For those just starting, a 5% niacinamide serum is an ideal choice, as it delivers effective results while minimising the risk of irritation. Apply the serum once daily in the evening after cleansing and before moisturising. If your skin tolerates it well, you can gradually increase the application to twice daily”.

According to Dermatologist Dr Pallavi Phatak, Plastic Surgery, “Niacinamide supports the skin's natural repair processes rather than simply working on the surface. It encourages skin cells to produce ceramides and other lipids that strengthen the skin's protective barrier, which helps the skin retain moisture, reduces sensitivity and protects it from everyday environmental stressors such as pollution and UV exposure”.

She further says that niacinamide also helps improve the appearance of uneven skin tone and post-acne marks by influencing how pigment is distributed within the skin. Its anti-inflammatory properties can help calm redness and regulate excess oil production, making it a versatile ingredient for many skin types.

Benefits of niacinamide for beginners

Adding a niacinamide serum to your skincare routine can provide several benefits, including:

Controls excess oil production.

Minimises the appearance of enlarged pores.

Brightens dull and uneven skin tone.

Reduces redness and irritation.

Strengthens the skin barrier.

Improves overall skin texture.

Helps fade post-acne marks over time.

What percentage should beginners choose?

When selecting your first niacinamide serum, concentration matters. For beginners, a serum containing 2% to 5% niacinamide is usually the best option. These lower concentrations provide noticeable results while minimising the risk of irritation. Although 10% niacinamide serums are widely available, beginners with sensitive skin may prefer to start with a lower strength and gradually increase it if needed.

7 niacinamide face serums

Paula's Choice Boost 10% Niacinamide Booster is a lightweight serum designed to improve uneven skin tone, reduce the look of enlarged pores and strengthen the skin barrier. It contains 10% niacinamide (vitamin B3), panthenol (vitamin B5), vitamin C, and soothing plant extracts to support smoother, healthier-looking skin. The fast-absorbing formula layers well with other skincare products and suits most skin types, including oily and combination skin. Amazon customers often praise its noticeable pore-refining effect, lightweight feel and long-lasting results with regular use.

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COSRX 74% Snail Mucin Dual Essence with Niacinamide combines 74% snail secretion filtrate with niacinamide (vitamin B3) to deeply hydrate while helping improve skin brightness and texture. The dual-chamber pump delivers nourishing snail mucin alongside brightening ingredients for balanced skincare. It also contains hyaluronic acid and moisturising ingredients that leave skin soft and plump. Amazon reviewers frequently appreciate its lightweight texture, lasting hydration and visible improvement in dull, dehydrated skin without feeling greasy.

Minimalist 10% Niacinamide Serum helps reduce excess oil, minimise the appearance of pores and improve uneven skin tone. It features 10% niacinamide (vitamin B3), zinc, and hydrating ingredients that support a stronger skin barrier while keeping skin balanced. The fragrance-free formula absorbs quickly and is suitable for oily, combination and acne-prone skin. Amazon customers commonly highlight its affordable price, lightweight texture and noticeable improvement in skin clarity and oil control after consistent use.

The Ordinary Niacinamide 10% + Zinc 1% is a popular serum formulated to reduce excess oil, improve skin texture and visibly minimise enlarged pores. It contains 10% niacinamide (vitamin B3) and 1% zinc, which help support clearer, more balanced skin. The water-based formula is lightweight, fragrance-free and suitable for daily use. Amazon reviewers often mention its value for money, effective oil control and visible reduction in post-blemish marks with regular application.

Beauty of Joseon Glow Serum combines propolis extract, niacinamide (vitamin B3) and gentle hydrating ingredients to promote radiant, healthy-looking skin. Propolis helps soothe and nourish, while niacinamide supports a brighter complexion and improves skin texture. The silky serum absorbs comfortably without leaving a sticky finish, making it suitable for most skin types. Amazon customers frequently praise its natural glow, soothing feel and ability to leave skin looking smoother and more hydrated.

Olay Niacinamide Face Serum is designed to hydrate skin while improving its texture and supporting a healthy skin barrier. It contains niacinamide (vitamin B3), glycerin, and moisturising ingredients that help maintain smooth, comfortable skin throughout the day. The lightweight formula absorbs quickly and layers easily under moisturiser or make-up. Amazon reviewers often appreciate its gentle formula, fast absorption and the smoother, softer skin they notice after several weeks of regular use.

O3+ Brightening Face Serum combines niacinamide (vitamin B3), ceramides, and hydrating ingredients to support brighter, smoother and healthier-looking skin. Ceramides help strengthen the skin's natural barrier, while niacinamide improves the appearance of uneven tone and enlarged pores. The lightweight serum absorbs easily without leaving a heavy finish, making it suitable for daily skincare routines. Amazon customers often mention its hydrating feel, smooth texture and brighter-looking complexion after regular use.

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FAQ for niacinamide serum What is niacinamide face serum? Niacinamide face serum is a skincare product containing vitamin B3, which helps improve skin tone, reduce excess oil, strengthen the skin barrier and refine the appearance of pores.

What are the benefits of niacinamide serum? Niacinamide can help reduce visible pores, balance oil production, improve uneven skin tone, strengthen the skin barrier, smooth skin texture and support healthy-looking skin.

Can niacinamide serum be used every day? Yes. Most niacinamide serums are suitable for daily use, both morning and evening, depending on your skincare routine and skin's tolerance.

How do I apply niacinamide serum? Apply a few drops to clean, dry skin after cleansing and before moisturiser. Follow with sunscreen during the day.

Can niacinamide be used with retinol? Yes. Niacinamide pairs well with retinol and may help reduce dryness or irritation associated with retinol use.

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