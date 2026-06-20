Nita Ambani celebrates Lucknow's Chikankari heritage in a handcrafted muave saree that took a year to create. See pics

Nita Ambani once again showcased her love for Indian craftsmanship at the Reliance Annual General Meeting, stepping out in a hand-embroidered Chikankari saree that celebrated the timeless artistry of Lucknow’s textile traditions. Let’s decode her look and take some ethnic fashion notes. (Also read: Nita Ambani stuns in a handwoven Banarasi Katan silk saree crafted over 3 months by skilled artisans )

Nita Ambani's tribute to Lucknow's Chikankari heritage

Nita Ambani dazzles in handcrafted Chikankari saree at Reliance meet.(Instagram/@swadesh_online)

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Draped in an elegant antique mauve chiffon saree from Swadesh, the Reliance Foundation chairman embraced understated luxury with a look that blended heritage craftsmanship and contemporary sophistication. The delicate saree features intricate floral jaals spread across the sheer fabric, while the richly detailed pallu highlights the finesse and depth of traditional Chikankari embroidery.

What made the ensemble particularly special was the extraordinary craftsmanship behind it. The saree was handcrafted over the course of a year by master artisan Anjani Kashyap from Lucknow. Showcasing the precision of traditional Do Taar Chikankari, the piece incorporated a range of intricate techniques, including Jaali, Murri, Ghaas Patti and Balda work, each requiring exceptional skill and attention to detail.

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{{^usCountry}} The soft mauve hue added to the saree’s graceful appeal, allowing the delicate embroidery to take centre stage. Keeping the focus on the craftsmanship, Nita Ambani styled the drape with minimal yet elegant jewellery, including diamond earrings, a statement ring, a bracelet and a classic wristwatch. Manish Malhotra blouse and timeless styling {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The soft mauve hue added to the saree’s graceful appeal, allowing the delicate embroidery to take centre stage. Keeping the focus on the craftsmanship, Nita Ambani styled the drape with minimal yet elegant jewellery, including diamond earrings, a statement ring, a bracelet and a classic wristwatch. Manish Malhotra blouse and timeless styling {{/usCountry}}

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Complementing the saree was a custom-designed blouse by designer Manish Malhotra. Crafted from organza and lace, the blouse features a pleated texture and a high neckline, lending a modern edge to the traditional silhouette. The half-sleeved design paired seamlessly with the lightweight chiffon drape, creating a refined and polished look.

For beauty, Nita Ambani opted for her signature timeless aesthetic. Her hair was neatly tied into a low bun adorned with fresh purple flowers, while soft pink makeup, defined eyes and a matching bindi completed the ensemble.

Through the look, Nita Ambani not only made a sophisticated fashion statement but also spotlighted the rich legacy of Indian handloom and embroidery traditions.

About Nita Ambani

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Nita Ambani is the founder and chairperson of the Reliance Foundation and the Dhirubhai Ambani International School. She also serves as a board member of Reliance Industries. Married to business tycoon Mukesh Ambani, she is the mother of their three children—Akash Ambani, Isha Ambani and Anant Ambani.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Akanksha Agnihotri ...Read More Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas. Read Less

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