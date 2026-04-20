Nita Ambani in red saree, sindoor and rani haar celebrates Mukesh Ambani's birthday at Siddhivinayak temple. Pics

On the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, the Ambani family visited the Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai to celebrate Mukesh Ambani's birthday. The billionaire was accompanied by his wife, Nita Ambani, and kids, Akash Ambani and Anant Ambani, along with their wives, Shloka Mehta and Radhika Merchant.

Nita Ambani's sindoori red look for Mukesh Ambani's birtdhay.

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For the special event, Nita Ambani pulled an exquisite drape from her impressive designer and handwoven saree collection – this time she wore a red organza silk number and paired it with a gold rani haar. Let's decode her look.

What did Nita Ambani wear to visit the Siddhivinayak temple?

Nita Ambani chose an organza silk saree to celebrate Mukesh Ambani's birthday at the Siddhivinayak temple. The elegant six yards, draped by celebrity drapist Anbarasu Mahadevan, features stunning handwoven floral-inspired embroidery, heavily applied to the pallu and minimally to the drape. The broad hand-embroidered borders add to the beauty of the six yards.

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{{^usCountry}} Nita Ambani paired the saree with a matching blouse featuring hand-embroidered details on the half-length sleeves, a wide U neckline, a cropped hem, and a tailored fit. Meanwhile, the Reliance Foundation chairperson wore the saree in a traditional style, letting the pallu fall elegantly from her shoulder and with neatly done pleats on the front. The jewels {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nita Ambani paired the saree with a matching blouse featuring hand-embroidered details on the half-length sleeves, a wide U neckline, a cropped hem, and a tailored fit. Meanwhile, the Reliance Foundation chairperson wore the saree in a traditional style, letting the pallu fall elegantly from her shoulder and with neatly done pleats on the front. The jewels {{/usCountry}}

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Known for her blinding jewellery collection – featuring precious stones collected over the years, diamond necklaces to die for, and traditional gold jewels that uphold India's heritage and rich craftsmanship – for her husband's birthday, Nita Ambani picked a gold rani haar.

The bust-length chain features coin adornments inspired by temple relics, which Nita paired with massive, statement gold earrings crafted with impressive attention to detail. A gold ring adorned with a boulder-sized diamond and red and gold bangles rounded off the jewels.

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Meanwhile, for the glam, Nita Ambani chose a red bindi, darkened brows, mascara-coated lashes, kohl-lined eyes, muted pink eye shadow, glossed mauve lip shade, rouge-tinted cheeks, and sindoor. The makeup was done by Mickey Contractor. Lastly, centre-parted, loose tresses styled with soft blowouts and waves rounded off the look.

Who is Nita Ambani?

Nita Ambani is the chairperson and founder of the Reliance Foundation and Dhirubhai Ambani International School, and also serves as a director at Reliance Industries. She is married to Indian billionaire industrialist Mukesh Ambani. The couple has three children, Akash Ambani, Isha Ambani, and Anant Ambani.

While Isha is married to businessman Anand Piramal, Akash's wife is Shloka Mehta. Both Isha and Akash have two kids with their partners. Lastly, Anant Ambani is married to Radhika Merchant.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Krishna Pallavi Priya ...Read More Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations. Read Less

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