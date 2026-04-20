Nita Ambani in red saree, sindoor and rani haar celebrates Mukesh Ambani's birthday at Siddhivinayak temple. Pics
The Ambani family visited Siddhivinayak temple for Mukesh Ambani's birthday. Nita Ambani showcased a red organza silk saree paired with a gold rani haar.
On the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, the Ambani family visited the Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai to celebrate Mukesh Ambani's birthday. The billionaire was accompanied by his wife, Nita Ambani, and kids, Akash Ambani and Anant Ambani, along with their wives, Shloka Mehta and Radhika Merchant.
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For the special event, Nita Ambani pulled an exquisite drape from her impressive designer and handwoven saree collection – this time she wore a red organza silk number and paired it with a gold rani haar. Let's decode her look.
What did Nita Ambani wear to visit the Siddhivinayak temple?
Nita Ambani chose an organza silk saree to celebrate Mukesh Ambani's birthday at the Siddhivinayak temple. The elegant six yards, draped by celebrity drapist Anbarasu Mahadevan, features stunning handwoven floral-inspired embroidery, heavily applied to the pallu and minimally to the drape. The broad hand-embroidered borders add to the beauty of the six yards.
Nita Ambani paired the saree with a matching blouse featuring hand-embroidered details on the half-length sleeves, a wide U neckline, a cropped hem, and a tailored fit. Meanwhile, the Reliance Foundation chairperson wore the saree in a traditional style, letting the pallu fall elegantly from her shoulder and with neatly done pleats on the front.
The jewels{{/usCountry}}
Nita Ambani paired the saree with a matching blouse featuring hand-embroidered details on the half-length sleeves, a wide U neckline, a cropped hem, and a tailored fit. Meanwhile, the Reliance Foundation chairperson wore the saree in a traditional style, letting the pallu fall elegantly from her shoulder and with neatly done pleats on the front.
The jewels{{/usCountry}}
Known for her blinding jewellery collection – featuring precious stones collected over the years, diamond necklaces to die for, and traditional gold jewels that uphold India's heritage and rich craftsmanship – for her husband's birthday, Nita Ambani picked a gold rani haar.
The bust-length chain features coin adornments inspired by temple relics, which Nita paired with massive, statement gold earrings crafted with impressive attention to detail. A gold ring adorned with a boulder-sized diamond and red and gold bangles rounded off the jewels.
Meanwhile, for the glam, Nita Ambani chose a red bindi, darkened brows, mascara-coated lashes, kohl-lined eyes, muted pink eye shadow, glossed mauve lip shade, rouge-tinted cheeks, and sindoor. The makeup was done by Mickey Contractor. Lastly, centre-parted, loose tresses styled with soft blowouts and waves rounded off the look.
Who is Nita Ambani?
Nita Ambani is the chairperson and founder of the Reliance Foundation and Dhirubhai Ambani International School, and also serves as a director at Reliance Industries. She is married to Indian billionaire industrialist Mukesh Ambani. The couple has three children, Akash Ambani, Isha Ambani, and Anant Ambani.
While Isha is married to businessman Anand Piramal, Akash's wife is Shloka Mehta. Both Isha and Akash have two kids with their partners. Lastly, Anant Ambani is married to Radhika Merchant.
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