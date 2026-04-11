Nita Ambani looks divine in red saree, rani haar at special bhajan night for Anant Ambani's birthday in Jamnagar. Watch

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani and wife Nita Ambani went all out to make their youngest son Anant Ambani's 31st birthday special. The celebrations in Jamnagar included a soul-stirring bhajan night. In fresh videos of the festivities that were shared on fan pages and paparazzi accounts on April 10, Anant's birthday, Nita Ambani captured the spotlight with a look that was all about traditional grace and timeless poise. Also read | Inside Anant Ambani's birthday: Ranveer Singh, Mukesh Ambani join him as he cuts huge cake at Vantara University launch

A closer look at Nita Ambani’s traditional Indian attire

The Ambani family celebrated Anant Ambani's 31st birthday with a lively bhajan night; Nita Ambani's traditional style added to the opulence of the festivities. (Instagram/ ambani_update)

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The event, held in the lush settings of Jamnagar, the Ambani family's ancestral home, blended spiritual devotion with the family's signature opulence, setting a serene tone for Anant Ambani's birthday festivities. Amidst a star-studded gathering of family, friends, and Bollywood celebrities, such as Gauri Khan, Ranveer Singh and Janhvi Kapoor, it was the Ambani family matriarch who stood out with her sartorial choice for the evening.

Nita Ambani's look was a masterclass in understated luxury. She opted for a rich crimson saree with a delicate yet striking gold border. The deep hue of the saree perfectly complemented the evening’s lamp-lit ambience. She paired the ensemble with emerald-encrusted oversized floral-motif earrings. The most notable part of her look was a rani haar – a traditional, long Indian necklace that typically falls below the chest, often reaching the waist – that added a regal touch to the traditional look.

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{{^usCountry}} Her hair was swept back into a classic low bun, adorned with a lush, fresh white gajra (jasmine garland), a signature element of her festive style. Her makeup was dewy and elegant, featuring a soft kohl eye and a matching red bindi. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Her hair was swept back into a classic low bun, adorned with a lush, fresh white gajra (jasmine garland), a signature element of her festive style. Her makeup was dewy and elegant, featuring a soft kohl eye and a matching red bindi. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Inside the bhajan night for Anant Ambani's birthday {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Inside the bhajan night for Anant Ambani's birthday {{/usCountry}}

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The videos from the night offer a glimpse into a high-energy atmosphere. The bhajan night wasn't just a quiet prayer session but a vibrant celebration featuring renowned devotional singers and a massive ensemble of musicians. The Ambani family, including Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, and Isha Ambani, joined in the 'Radhe Radhe' chants. Nita was seen sitting on the floor, deeply immersed in the bhajan.

Bollywood stars like Ranveer Singh and Janhvi Kapoor were seen participating in the festivities, with Ranveer joining the stage to lead the energetic chants. The night sky over Jamnagar was lit up by a massive drone light show, forming the words 'Happy birthday Anant' and spiritual symbols, like Lord Ganesha.

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Anant, seen with his wife Radhika, appeared joyous as the crowd cheered and sang along. The videos show a rare, intimate side of the family, with Mukesh Ambani seen clapping and singing along.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Panwar ...Read More With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world. Read Less

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