Nita Ambani marks India Pavilion's return to Venice Biennale with unique earrings, simple saree and lace blouse look
Nita Ambani showcased her support for Indian art in Venice, wearing a custom Anamika Khanna saree with a lace blouse and a hand-woven shawl.
Nita Ambani travelled to Venice recently to attend the La Biennale di Venezia, or the Venice Biennale, which will run from Saturday, May 9, to Sunday, November 22, 2026. It will be organised at the Giardini and the Arsenale venues, as well as in various locations around Venice.
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The Reliance Foundation chairperson championed Indian art and craftsmanship during the occasion, dressed in a gorgeous, custom chiffon-georgette saree, paired with a shawl and a lace blouse. Let's decode her ensemble:
What did Nita Ambani wear?
Nita Ambani has always been a patron of Indian crafts, championing the creations of artisans from the country on global stages. During the Venice Biennale event, she wore a beautiful chiffon-georgette saree by ace couturier Anamika Khanna. The dual-toned saree comes in gorgeous blush pink and light blue tones. She wore the drape traditionally, with the pleats neatly placed on the front and the pallu on the shoulder.
She paired the Anamika Khanna saree with a timeless lace blouse featuring hand-embroidered Banarasi motifs on a sheer blush pink base. The embroidery features floral thread work and shimmering sequins. Moreover, the open front, full-length sleeves, and asymmetric hemline rounded out the design. Lastly, she paired the ensemble with an intricately hand-woven Butidar Sozni shawl by Swadesh.
The jewels{{/usCountry}}
She paired the Anamika Khanna saree with a timeless lace blouse featuring hand-embroidered Banarasi motifs on a sheer blush pink base. The embroidery features floral thread work and shimmering sequins. Moreover, the open front, full-length sleeves, and asymmetric hemline rounded out the design. Lastly, she paired the ensemble with an intricately hand-woven Butidar Sozni shawl by Swadesh.
The jewels{{/usCountry}}
The Reliance Foundation chairperson is known for her exquisite jewellery collection. Recently, she lent her daughter, Isha Ambani, over 1800 carats of emeralds and diamonds to wear at the Met Gala. For her look, she wore statement earrings by Wallace Chan. They told a story of their own, sculpted as a piece of art made of rosewood, a symbol of love, compassion, and spiritual wisdom, with blooming titanium roots that are embellished with gemstones: one carrying sapphire and the other ruby.
She completed the look with ruby and diamond bangles and a statement ring adorned with a precious red centrestone and rare pink diamonds. Meanwhile, for the glam, she chose darkened brows, winged eyeliner, shimmery pink eye shadow, mascara-coated lashes, glossy pink lip shade, lightly brushed rouge on the cheeks, and centre-parted loose tresses styled with blowout waves.
Why is Nita Ambani in Venice?
According to Swadesh, the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre is partnering with the Ministry of Culture, Government of India, to bring the India Pavilion back to the prestigious Venice Biennale. Nita Ambani was in Venice to mark this historic moment.
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