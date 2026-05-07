Nita Ambani marks India Pavilion's return to Venice Biennale with unique earrings, simple saree and lace blouse look

Nita Ambani travelled to Venice recently to attend the La Biennale di Venezia, or the Venice Biennale, which will run from Saturday, May 9, to Sunday, November 22, 2026. It will be organised at the Giardini and the Arsenale venues, as well as in various locations around Venice.

Nita Ambani wears a saree in Venice.

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The Reliance Foundation chairperson championed Indian art and craftsmanship during the occasion, dressed in a gorgeous, custom chiffon-georgette saree, paired with a shawl and a lace blouse. Let's decode her ensemble:

What did Nita Ambani wear?

Nita Ambani has always been a patron of Indian crafts, championing the creations of artisans from the country on global stages. During the Venice Biennale event, she wore a beautiful chiffon-georgette saree by ace couturier Anamika Khanna. The dual-toned saree comes in gorgeous blush pink and light blue tones. She wore the drape traditionally, with the pleats neatly placed on the front and the pallu on the shoulder.

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{{^usCountry}} She paired the Anamika Khanna saree with a timeless lace blouse featuring hand-embroidered Banarasi motifs on a sheer blush pink base. The embroidery features floral thread work and shimmering sequins. Moreover, the open front, full-length sleeves, and asymmetric hemline rounded out the design. Lastly, she paired the ensemble with an intricately hand-woven Butidar Sozni shawl by Swadesh. The jewels {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She paired the Anamika Khanna saree with a timeless lace blouse featuring hand-embroidered Banarasi motifs on a sheer blush pink base. The embroidery features floral thread work and shimmering sequins. Moreover, the open front, full-length sleeves, and asymmetric hemline rounded out the design. Lastly, she paired the ensemble with an intricately hand-woven Butidar Sozni shawl by Swadesh. The jewels {{/usCountry}}

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The Reliance Foundation chairperson is known for her exquisite jewellery collection. Recently, she lent her daughter, Isha Ambani, over 1800 carats of emeralds and diamonds to wear at the Met Gala. For her look, she wore statement earrings by Wallace Chan. They told a story of their own, sculpted as a piece of art made of rosewood, a symbol of love, compassion, and spiritual wisdom, with blooming titanium roots that are embellished with gemstones: one carrying sapphire and the other ruby.

She completed the look with ruby and diamond bangles and a statement ring adorned with a precious red centrestone and rare pink diamonds. Meanwhile, for the glam, she chose darkened brows, winged eyeliner, shimmery pink eye shadow, mascara-coated lashes, glossy pink lip shade, lightly brushed rouge on the cheeks, and centre-parted loose tresses styled with blowout waves.

Why is Nita Ambani in Venice?

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According to Swadesh, the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre is partnering with the Ministry of Culture, Government of India, to bring the India Pavilion back to the prestigious Venice Biennale. Nita Ambani was in Venice to mark this historic moment.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Krishna Pallavi Priya ...Read More Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations. Read Less

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