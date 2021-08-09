Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Nora Fatehi glams up vintage pantsuit and corset with 57k pumps, bold red lips
fashion

Nora Fatehi glams up vintage pantsuit and corset with 57k pumps, bold red lips

Nora Fatehi slips into a vintage pantsuit and strapless corset for a glamorous photoshoot. She teamed the chic look with pumps worth ₹57k and bold wine red lips.
By Krishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 09, 2021 03:13 PM IST
Nora Fatehi glams up vintage pantsuit and corset with 57k pumps, bold red lips(Instagram/@norafatehi)

Moroccan beauty Nora Fatehi may have made a mark in the film industry with her infamous dance moves, but one cannot ignore her impeccable fashion choices through the years. The dancer-turned-actor can slay any fashion statement, be it corsets, pantsuits or printed co-ords. Her recent look in a vintage pantsuit and corset teamed with bold lips proves the same.

The Bhuj: The Pride of India actor took to the gram today to share pictures from a glamorous photoshoot.

She captioned the post, "You know ur that b****h when u cause all this conversation…always stay gracious, Best revenge is ur paper." Scroll down to see the full reveal of her outfit.

ALSO READ: Nora Fatehi is beyond beautiful in green chikankari anarkali set worth 1 lakh

Nora slipped into a sexy leather corset and teamed it with a vintage monotone pantsuit for the shoot. She slayed the tailored ensemble with impeccable style and elegance.

The strapless leather corset featured a sweetheart neckline, a zip closure on the front, and a bodycon silhouette. Nora teamed the black blouse with high waist dark brown pants with flared hems and a long notch lapel double-breasted blazer.

Nora accessorised her fierce look with a dainty gold chain and dark red Christian Louboutin pumps. The stilettos are worth 57,552 approximately (USD 775).

Nora Fatehi's pumps (us.christianlouboutin.com)

Side parted, tousled tresses styled in luscious waves, dewy skin accentuated with highlighter, bold wine red lip shade, mascara-laden eyelashes, shimmery eye shadow, and on-fleek eyebrows completed her glam.

Pantsuits are the It-look for any season, and they elevate your style instantly. Nora's monotone version of this elegant sartorial choice is a great piece that is perfect for an office meeting or a late-night bash with friends. We recommend wearing this outfit sans any accessories or, like Nora, pair it with dainty pieces.

Meanwhile, Nora will be seen in the upcoming film, Bhuj: The Pride of India. The war movie also stars Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha and Sharad Kelkar. The film is set for a direct-to-digital release on Disney+ Hotstar on August 13, two days before Independence Day.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
nora fatehi
RELATED STORIES
TRENDING NEWS

Woman screams after seeing ‘flying baby’. But wait, there's a twist

This little girl in a playground is an exact representation of Monday blues

The rebirth of Shaheed Minar

Fish with human-like teeth caught in the US. Pics go viral
TRENDING TOPICS
Karnataka SSLC Result 2021 Live
Shahid Kapoor
Quit India movement
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Anupam Shyam
August 2021 festivals
Nagasaki Day
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP