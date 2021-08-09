Nora Fatehi glams up vintage pantsuit and corset with 57k pumps, bold red lips

Moroccan beauty Nora Fatehi may have made a mark in the film industry with her infamous dance moves, but one cannot ignore her impeccable fashion choices through the years. The dancer-turned-actor can slay any fashion statement, be it corsets, pantsuits or printed co-ords. Her recent look in a vintage pantsuit and corset teamed with bold lips proves the same.

The Bhuj: The Pride of India actor took to the gram today to share pictures from a glamorous photoshoot.

She captioned the post, "You know ur that b****h when u cause all this conversation…always stay gracious, Best revenge is ur paper." Scroll down to see the full reveal of her outfit.

Nora slipped into a sexy leather corset and teamed it with a vintage monotone pantsuit for the shoot. She slayed the tailored ensemble with impeccable style and elegance.

The strapless leather corset featured a sweetheart neckline, a zip closure on the front, and a bodycon silhouette. Nora teamed the black blouse with high waist dark brown pants with flared hems and a long notch lapel double-breasted blazer.

Nora accessorised her fierce look with a dainty gold chain and dark red Christian Louboutin pumps. The stilettos are worth ₹57,552 approximately (USD 775).

Nora Fatehi's pumps (us.christianlouboutin.com)

Side parted, tousled tresses styled in luscious waves, dewy skin accentuated with highlighter, bold wine red lip shade, mascara-laden eyelashes, shimmery eye shadow, and on-fleek eyebrows completed her glam.

Pantsuits are the It-look for any season, and they elevate your style instantly. Nora's monotone version of this elegant sartorial choice is a great piece that is perfect for an office meeting or a late-night bash with friends. We recommend wearing this outfit sans any accessories or, like Nora, pair it with dainty pieces.

Meanwhile, Nora will be seen in the upcoming film, Bhuj: The Pride of India. The war movie also stars Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha and Sharad Kelkar. The film is set for a direct-to-digital release on Disney+ Hotstar on August 13, two days before Independence Day.

