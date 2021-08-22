Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Nora Fatehi in a sexy yellow figure-hugging dress poses for sun-kissed shoot in Toronto
fashion

Nora Fatehi in a sexy yellow figure-hugging dress poses for sun-kissed shoot in Toronto

Nora Fatehi took to Instagram to share sun-kissed pictures of herself dressed in a sexy yellow figure-hugging dress. She wore the glam ensemble with minimal accessories.
By Krishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 22, 2021 08:35 AM IST
Nora Fatehi in a sexy yellow figure-hugging dress poses for sun-kissed shoot in Toronto(Instagram/norafatehi)

Dancer-turned-actor Nora Fatehi has been creating waves with her performance in the latest release Bhuj: The Pride of India, also starring Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt and Sonakshi Sinha. Apart from her movie roles and impeccable dance moves, the star is also known for her head-turning fashion choices. Her latest look in a bright yellow bodycon dress is proof.

Nora took to Instagram on Saturday to share pictures of herself looking exceptionally glam. The photos are from Toronto, where the actor is currently holidaying right now. She posed by the bay in a yellow sleeveless dress for the stunning shoot.

Nora captioned her post, "How did I finesse all of this shit from Jane and Finch...I was runnin' through the 6 with my woes." Read on to know all about her glamorous outfit and how she styled it.

RELATED STORIES

ALSO READ: Nora Fatehi looks majestic flaunting her hourglass frame in embellished gown

The Dilbar Girl chose a yellow sleeveless figure-hugging dress for her sun-kissed photoshoot by the Toronto bay.

The ensemble featured a scooped neckline, strappy sleeves, a risqué thigh-high back slit, and a knee-length hem. The ribbed outfit hugged Nora's curves perfectly and accentuated her frame.

The 29-year-old diva wore the bright yellow ensemble with strappy Christian Louboutin heels. The stilettos featured contrasting blue straps and a matching yellow sole.

Nora also carried an expensive bright red Hermès Birkin top handle bag. She tied her locks in a sleek side-parted ponytail to complete her chic and sexy look.

Nora accessorised her outfit with a pair of gold hoop earrings, and for glam, she chose nude pink glossy lip shade, shimmery eye shadow, mascara-laden lashes, blushed cheeks and minimal make-up.

Meanwhile, Nora was last seen in the recently released war drama Bhuj: The Pride of India. The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt, Sharad Kelkar, and Ammy Virk.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
nora fatehi
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Deepika Padukone slays date fashion in red Chanel top, latex Balenciaga pants

In Pics: Khushi teams chikankari suit with 2.8 lakh bag for Rakhi celebration

PHOTOS: Shanaya celebrates Rakhi in blush pink sharara at Anil Kapoor's house

Radhika Apte teams 3.7k monotone bikini set with trench coat for shoot
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan Crisis
Horoscope Today
Muharram 2021
Rakshabandhan 2021
Covid Vaccine
Shashi Tharoor
Afghanistan
India vs England
Gold Price
BellBottom
Kaali Peeli Tales
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP