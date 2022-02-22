Nora Fatehi's mini blazer dress and bold make-up look screams sultry elegance: Pics and video inside

Mini blazer dresses are currently in vogue, and Dilbar Girl Nora Fatehi believes the same. The star recently did a photoshoot in Dubai before performing at the Expo 2020, dressed in a chic white ensemble that screamed sultry elegance and boss lady vibes. The star, who rarely disappoints with her sartorial choices, served another remarkable fashion moment, and we loved every bit of it.

On Monday, Nora posted a picture and several videos on her Instagram page dressed in the white blazer dress. The 30-year-old star chose bold make-up and standout jewellery pieces to style the striking ensemble.

The white double-breasted blazer dress features notch lapel collars, mini hem length, ornate gold buttons on the front and cuffs, quarter length sleeves, double patch pockets, raised shoulders and a body-skimming silhouette accentuating Nora's curves. The star donned the mini dress over a mesh bralette with a plunging sweetheart neckline.

Nora gave a masterclass on standout styling by pairing the mini blazer outfit with statement jewellery pieces. She chose a chunky gold choker necklace in a swirl pattern and inverted H shaped earrings to accessorise the ensemble.

In the end, side-parted open tresses styled in soft romantic curls, bold winged eyeliner adorned with sequins, shimmery eye shadow, dewy base make-up, rose-tinted cheeks and blush pink lip shade completed Nora's glam picks.

Earlier, Nora shared a highlight video from her latest performance at the Expo 2020 Dubai. She captioned the post, "Recap of my show at @expo2020dubai! Norianaaaaa u did that. What an Unforgettable night thank you so much Dubai!!! What a turn out! so grateful thanks to everyone who came out and enjoyed! Its only gna get bigger and better."

Meanwhile, Nora was last seen in Guru Randhawa's music video, Dance Meri Rani. It was a sequel to Guru's music video with Nora, Naach Meri Rani.

