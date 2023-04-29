Nora Fatehi is an absolute fashionista. The actor keeps slaying fashion goals like a pro with snippets from her fashion diaries on her Instagram profile on a regular basis. From acing casual attire to showing us how to deck up in six yards of grace to being a ravishing fashionista in a sheer sequined gown, Nora can do it all. The actors’ fashion diaries in sequined and embellished gowns are our absolute favourite and for all the right reasons. With every attire, Nora ensures to make fashion lovers scurry to take notes on how to ace the look to perfection.

Nora Fatehi raises hotness quotient in an embellished gown. Pics inside(Instagram/@norafatehi)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ALSO READ: Nora Fatehi turns up the heat in jaw-dropping sequin bralette and denim shorts

Nora, a day back, shared a slew of pictures of herself looking ravishing as ever in a sheer embellished bodycon gown and gave us all kinds of inspo for the weekend parties. The actor played muse to fashion designer Yousef Al Jasmi and picked the stunning gown from the shelves of the designer. Nora looked stunning in the nude gown featuring white stone embedded embellishment details throughout the length of the gown. The gown also came with a halter neckline, sleeveless details and a knee-high slit at the back. In the bodycon gown, Nora posed on a couch of sorts and looked gorgeous as usual. “To her man, l'm the girl of his dreams. Thinkin' 'bout me when he brushin' his teeth,” Nora captioned her pictures. Take a look:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In diamond ear studs and multiple finger rings from the house of Goenka India, Nora further accessorised her look for the day. Styled by fashion stylist Maneka Hari Singhani, Nora wore her tresses open in straight locks with a middle part as she posed for the pictures. Assisted by makeup artist Marianna Mukuchyan, Nora decked up in silver eyeshadow, black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON