Nora Fatehi raises the oomph quotient as she walks with her bodyguards

Nora Fatehi is giving us all the boss babe vibes. The actor walked down the road flanked by her bodyguards and gave us a glimpse of what success looks like. Nora Fatehi is an absolute stunner when it comes to showing off her style, fashion and aura. The actor also never forgets to put her sartorial foot forward in case of fashion. Nora’s pictures are fashion inspo for us and each of them manage to make us drool. Nora’s fashion diaries are getting better by the day and we are not complaining at all. Nora keeps sharing snippets from her fashion diaries and they manage to make fashion lovers scurry to take notes on how to blend style and comfort so effortlessly.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ALSO READ: Nora Fatehi performs in Pune in a black bodycon dress, flaunts hourglass figure

Nora, a day back, gave us major fashion inspo as she walked down the road flanked by her bodyguards on both sides. Nora slayed fashion goals yet again as she looked ravishing in a white top and a pair of distressed jeans. Nora opted for the classic combination of white and blue denims with a black belt and let her bodyguards around her do all the talking. Nora added more oomph to her look with a pair of golden pointed stilettos. The actor looked amazing as she carried a multicoloured box sling bag with golden chains from the shelves of Dolce and Gabbana. “Move b*tch, get out the way,” Nora slayed boss babe goals with her caption accompanying the pictures. Take a look:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Nora wore her tresses open in straight locks with a side part as she posed for the pictures and looked like a million bucks. In tinted shades and golden hoop earrings, Nora further accessorised her look for the day. Nora opted for a minimal makeup look to complement her attire for the day. In drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick, she aced the look and put fashion police on immediate alert.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}