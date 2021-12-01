Nora Fatehi turns Sexy Boss Lady in black leather shorts, crop jacket and expensive bag worth 3 lakh

Actor Nora Fatehi may not be a part of Priyanka Chopra-starrer The Matrix Resurrections, but she sure knows how to serve a look that instantly reminded us of the film. Nora caught a flight out of Mumbai today, on December 1, looking absolutely glam and a sexy Boss Lady in an all-black ensemble.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Nora jumped on the leather-on-leather trend, loved by Bollywood's divas, and nailed the style at the airport on Wednesday. She chose a sexy fit for the airport look and gave us tips on how to pair leather top and bottoms together and look elegant while doing it. Her pictures in the fit are going viral online. You will love it too.

Keep scrolling to see photos and a video of Nora dressed in the sexy attire at the airport.

Nora Fatehi at Mumbai airport. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ALSO READ | Nora Fatehi looks divine in sheer saree and unmissable blouse

Nora arrived at the airport to catch her flight out of Mumbai wearing a black bodysuit. It featured a turtle neckline and a bodycon silhouette.

She teamed the top with a pair of high-waisted leather shorts. They had a mini length, button fastening on the front, and a broad leather belt to cinch it in on the waist.

Nora Fatehi at Mumbai airport. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Nora layered her ensemble with a matching black crop leather jacket with front zip fastening that the dancer-turned-actor left open, displaying the rest of her look. It had a gathered hem and its long sleeves featured a belt fastening on the cuffs, which translated into chic details.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Nora accessorised the all-black leather-on-leather ensemble with pointed and strapped kitten heels adorned with embellishments and cat-eye sunglasses. She chose gold-tinted jewels for styling, which included hoop earrings and layered chains.

Nora completed the airport outfit with a Louis Vuitton On My Side monogram tote bag. If you are wondering about its price, let us tell you it will burn a huge hole in your pocket. It comes at a whopping cost of ₹3,41,269 (USD 4,550).

The Louis Vuitton On My Side monogram bag. (louisvuitton.com)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the end, a half-tied hairdo, nude pink lip shade, glowing skin, and blushed cheeks completed Nora's airport look. Do you like the leather-on-leather style?

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON