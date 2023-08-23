Onam 2023: 10 silk sarees to celebrate Onam inspired by Janhvi Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, more stars

The auspicious 10-day harvest festival of Kerala - Onam - began on August 20 and will end on August 31. Onam is marked to welcome the generous and kind-hearted demon King Mahabali or Maveli in his beloved state Kerala. People celebrate the festival by enjoying the Onam Sandhya, decorating their homes, drawing Pookalam, wearing new clothes, and gifting dresses to loved ones. If you need inspiration to look good during Onam celebrations, we have found silk sarees from your favourite celebrities to help you. Whether you want to wear the six yards or gift it to a relative, we have around 10 looks for you to scroll through. Check them out below.

Onam 2023: Celebrity-inspired silk sarees to celebrate Onam

Janhvi Kapoor

Take inspiration for silk sarees from Janhvi Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, and more stars' closet for Onam 2023. (Instagram)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Janhvi Kapoor's green Kanjeevaram silk saree and Rani pink-coloured blouse aces colour-block fashion and incorporate traditions into the ethnic look. She draped the six yards traditionally and styled it with an emerald necklace, matching earrings, rings, and a bracelet. She chose minimal glam, a centre-parted sleek braided hairdo and a mauve pink lip shade to style the ensemble.

Deepika Padukone

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Deepika Padukone poses in a Rani pink silk saree with Ranveer Singh. (Instagram)

Deepika Padukone wears a Rani pink-coloured silk saree adorned with bold golden embroidery on the pallu and borders in this picture. She styled the six yards with a matching full-sleeved silk blouse, a gold choker necklace, gold kadhas, red bangles, a single-strand mangalsutra, and statement jhumkis. Bold kohl-lined eyes, a sleek bun decorated with a gajra, and glowing skin elevated the traditional ensemble.

Alia Bhatt

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Alia Bhatt's turquoise green Kanjeevaram silk saree and a matching brocade-embroidered sleeveless blouse are the stuff of dreams. She styled the magical look with a centre-parted bun adorned with a gajra, gold jhumkis, rings, and minimal glam. You can choose Alia's look for Thiruvonam to make a minimalist and elegant statement.

Priyanka Chopra

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Priyanka Chopra's blue silk saree decked in intricate silver embroidery makes for a perfect look for lowkey celebrations at home. She wore it with blue bangles, statement rings, high heels, jhumkis, open wavy locks, and striking glam picks.

Kareena Kapoor

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kareena Kapoor looks gorgeous in a green silk saree. (Instagram)

Kareena Kapoor proved she is the OG diva dressed in her emerald green silk saree and a sleeveless plunging-neck blouse. The six yards comes decorated with a contrasting red border and intricate gold embroidery. She elevated the ethnic look with an emerald necklace, bold kohl-lined eyes, open locks, a red bindi, blush pink lip shade, feathered brows, sindoor, and glowing rouged skin.

Anushka Sharma

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Anushka Sharma in a green Chanderi silk saree and a matching blouse. (Instagram)

Anushka Sharma's Chanderi silk saree and the matching quarter-length sleeve blouse are for every modern woman who loves embracing ethnic sartorial choices. She styled it with a choker necklace, matching bangles, a green bindi, bold eye makeup, and a centre-parted sleek bun.

Malaika Arora

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Malaika Arora's lime-coloured Banarasi silk saree features broad gota patti borders adorned with gold leaf patterns and sequin embellishments. She wore the six yards with a matching sleeveless silk blouse, a choker, a matching bracelet, coral red lip shade, bronze gold eye shadow, feathered brows, and rouge-tinted cheeks.

Ananya Panday

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Gen-Z style queen Ananya Panday embraced traditions in the minimalist yet elegant green silk saree, giving it a modern touch with a stylish draping style and a plunge-neck bralette blouse. She accentuated the ensemble with a ruby and gold necklace, matching earrings, a messy bun, and striking glam picks.

Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao Hyadri loves her silk sarees, and in this look, she embraced the silhouette by adding a colour-blocking technique with a bright yellow Chanderi silk saree and a dark green plunge-neck blouse. She styled the gorgeous ensemble with jhumkis and minimal glam.

Sobhita Dhulipala

Sobhita Dhulipala's Varanasi silk brocade saree is the stuff of dreams. She wore a maroon drape adorned in a jaal of floral wreaths. A molten gold sleeveless silk blouse, a centre-parted bun, jhumkis, winged eyeliner, glossy lip shade, and a dewy base added the finishing touch.