Once you switch to palazzos, it’s hard to go back and these under ₹700 make it even easier
Palazzo pants have earned their spot as a wardrobe essential thanks to their comfort, breathability and effortless style, all available under ₹700.
Our Picks
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Max Womens High Rise Regular Pants (NOOSPL21BL_Black_M)
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TRASA Ultra Soft Reyon Cotton Regular and Plus 7 Colour High Rise Palazzo for Womens and Girls - Black - 3XL
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Womens Cotton Flex Wide Leg Palazzo Pants – Comfortable Straight Fit Trousers with Adjustable Drawstring & Pockets (Plus Offwhite
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Go Gazab - Stylish Combo Womens Mid Rise Palazzo Pants: Trendy Rayon Casual Wear for Fashion-Forward Ladies (in, Alpha, XL, Regular, Black + White)
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Amazon Brand - Tavasya Womens Palazzo Bottom (PAG 210_Black_XXXL)
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Soft Colors Women Regular Fit Pocket Mid Rise Palazzo (Large-Maroon Color)
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Amazon Brand - Myx Womens Cotton Palazzo Bottom (PAG225_Cuban Sand_X-Small)
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There’s a reason palazzo pants quietly became a wardrobe staple for so many women and stayed. In a world where tight jeans and structured trousers can feel restrictive (especially in Indian weather), palazzos offer that rare mix of comfort, movement and style. They don’t cling, they don’t suffocate, and most importantly, they let your skin breathe.
What makes them even more appealing right now is how budget-friendly they’ve become. You don’t need to invest in expensive pieces to enjoy that flowy, relaxed silhouette. These palazzo pants under ₹700 deliver on ease, versatility and everyday style, whether you’re dressing for work, running errands or just lounging at home.
Why women prefer palazzos
Breathability: The loose fit allows airflow, making them perfect for hot and humid days
All-day comfort: No tight waistbands or restrictive cuts, just easy movement
Versatility: Pair them with kurtis, shirts, crop tops or even tees
Flattering fit: The wide-leg silhouette balances proportions and suits most body types
Low effort, high style: They instantly make an outfit look put-together
Stylish palazzo pants under ₹700
1. Max Women Palazzo
This pair from Max is a no-brainer for everyday wear. It features a relaxed silhouette that flows effortlessly, keeping you cool and comfortable throughout the day. The lightweight fabric makes it ideal for long hours, whether you're out or just relaxing at home.
Style tip: Pair with a fitted tank or short kurti to balance the volume.
2. TRASA Women’s Cotton Rayon Regular Fit Palazzo
If comfort is your top priority, this TRASA palazzo delivers. The cotton-rayon blend makes it soft, breathable and slightly flowy without feeling heavy. It’s especially great for long wear, whether you’re working from home or stepping out.{{/usCountry}}
If comfort is your top priority, this TRASA palazzo delivers. The cotton-rayon blend makes it soft, breathable and slightly flowy without feeling heavy. It’s especially great for long wear, whether you’re working from home or stepping out.{{/usCountry}}
Style it with: a printed kurti and oxidised jewellery for a classic ethnic vibe.{{/usCountry}}
Style it with: a printed kurti and oxidised jewellery for a classic ethnic vibe.{{/usCountry}}
3. Women’s Cotton Wide Leg Palazzo Pants with Drawstring
This pair is all about ease and functionality. The adjustable drawstring ensures a custom fit, while pockets add everyday practicality (always a win). The wide-leg cut gives it that relaxed, slightly elevated feel.
Style it with: a cropped shirt or fitted tee to balance the volume.
4. Go Gazab Stylish Combo Palazzo Pants
Why settle for one when you can get more? This combo from Go Gazab is perfect if you like variety in your wardrobe. The rayon fabric keeps things breezy, while the multiple options let you mix and match easily.
Style it with: different kurtis or tops to create multiple outfits without repeating looks.
5. Amazon Brand - Myx Women’s Relaxed Fit Palazzo
Myx brings a versatile option that works for both casual and semi-formal wear. The relaxed fit ensures all-day comfort, while the clean design makes it easy to dress up or down.
Style it with: a structured kurta or shirt for a more polished outfit.
6. Soft Colors Women Regular Fit Pocket Palazzo
If you love functional fashion, this one checks all the boxes. With a regular fit and handy pockets, it’s designed for everyday ease. The soft fabric adds to the comfort factor, making it a reliable go-to.
Style it with: a loose cotton top and flats for a relaxed day look.
7. Amazon Brand - Myx Cotton Relaxed Fit Palazzo (Plus Sizes Av...
Another solid pick from Myx, this palazzo stands out for its inclusive sizing and breathable cotton fabric. It’s easy, fuss-free and ideal for everyday wear, especially if you want something that feels as good as it looks.
Style it with: a longline kurti or an oversized shirt for a comfortable, chic outfit.
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Are palazzos suitable for all body types?
Yes, palazzos are one of the most universally flattering bottoms. Their wide-leg silhouette balances proportions and works well across body shapes.
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Can I wear palazzos to the office?
Absolutely. Opt for solid colours or subtle prints and pair them with structured kurtas or shirts for a polished office look.
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How do I style palazzos without looking bulky?
Balance is key—pair wide palazzos with fitted or structured tops to create a well-defined silhouette.
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Which fabric is best for daily wear palazzos?
Cotton and cotton-rayon blends are ideal as they’re breathable, soft and comfortable for long hours.
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