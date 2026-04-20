Once you switch to palazzos, it’s hard to go back and these under 700 make it even easier

There’s a reason palazzo pants quietly became a wardrobe staple for so many women and stayed. In a world where tight jeans and structured trousers can feel restrictive (especially in Indian weather), palazzos offer that rare mix of comfort, movement and style. They don’t cling, they don’t suffocate, and most importantly, they let your skin breathe.

Palazzos under Rs. 700: Stylish picks for women(Pinterest)

What makes them even more appealing right now is how budget-friendly they’ve become. You don’t need to invest in expensive pieces to enjoy that flowy, relaxed silhouette. These palazzo pants under ₹700 deliver on ease, versatility and everyday style, whether you’re dressing for work, running errands or just lounging at home.

Why women prefer palazzos

Breathability: The loose fit allows airflow, making them perfect for hot and humid days

All-day comfort: No tight waistbands or restrictive cuts, just easy movement

Versatility: Pair them with kurtis, shirts, crop tops or even tees

Flattering fit: The wide-leg silhouette balances proportions and suits most body types

Low effort, high style: They instantly make an outfit look put-together

Stylish palazzo pants under ₹ 700

1. Max Women Palazzo

This pair from Max is a no-brainer for everyday wear. It features a relaxed silhouette that flows effortlessly, keeping you cool and comfortable throughout the day. The lightweight fabric makes it ideal for long hours, whether you're out or just relaxing at home.

Style tip: Pair with a fitted tank or short kurti to balance the volume.

2. TRASA Women’s Cotton Rayon Regular Fit Palazzo

{{^usCountry}} If comfort is your top priority, this TRASA palazzo delivers. The cotton-rayon blend makes it soft, breathable and slightly flowy without feeling heavy. It’s especially great for long wear, whether you’re working from home or stepping out. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} If comfort is your top priority, this TRASA palazzo delivers. The cotton-rayon blend makes it soft, breathable and slightly flowy without feeling heavy. It’s especially great for long wear, whether you’re working from home or stepping out. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Style it with: a printed kurti and oxidised jewellery for a classic ethnic vibe. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Style it with: a printed kurti and oxidised jewellery for a classic ethnic vibe. {{/usCountry}}

3. Women’s Cotton Wide Leg Palazzo Pants with Drawstring

This pair is all about ease and functionality. The adjustable drawstring ensures a custom fit, while pockets add everyday practicality (always a win). The wide-leg cut gives it that relaxed, slightly elevated feel.

Style it with: a cropped shirt or fitted tee to balance the volume.

4. Go Gazab Stylish Combo Palazzo Pants

Why settle for one when you can get more? This combo from Go Gazab is perfect if you like variety in your wardrobe. The rayon fabric keeps things breezy, while the multiple options let you mix and match easily.

Style it with: different kurtis or tops to create multiple outfits without repeating looks.

5. Amazon Brand - Myx Women’s Relaxed Fit Palazzo

Myx brings a versatile option that works for both casual and semi-formal wear. The relaxed fit ensures all-day comfort, while the clean design makes it easy to dress up or down.

Style it with: a structured kurta or shirt for a more polished outfit.

6. Soft Colors Women Regular Fit Pocket Palazzo

If you love functional fashion, this one checks all the boxes. With a regular fit and handy pockets, it’s designed for everyday ease. The soft fabric adds to the comfort factor, making it a reliable go-to.

Style it with: a loose cotton top and flats for a relaxed day look.

7. Amazon Brand - Myx Cotton Relaxed Fit Palazzo (Plus Sizes Av...

Another solid pick from Myx, this palazzo stands out for its inclusive sizing and breathable cotton fabric. It’s easy, fuss-free and ideal for everyday wear, especially if you want something that feels as good as it looks.

Style it with: a longline kurti or an oversized shirt for a comfortable, chic outfit.

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Best palazzo pants under ₹700: FAQs Are palazzos suitable for all body types? Yes, palazzos are one of the most universally flattering bottoms. Their wide-leg silhouette balances proportions and works well across body shapes.

Can I wear palazzos to the office? Absolutely. Opt for solid colours or subtle prints and pair them with structured kurtas or shirts for a polished office look.

How do I style palazzos without looking bulky? Balance is key—pair wide palazzos with fitted or structured tops to create a well-defined silhouette.

Which fabric is best for daily wear palazzos? Cotton and cotton-rayon blends are ideal as they’re breathable, soft and comfortable for long hours.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Samarpita Yashaswini ...Read More Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting. She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics. A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder. She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad. Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy. Read Less

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