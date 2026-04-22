Once you try Skechers, there’s no going back: Here's why everyone’s switching to this sneaker brand
They’ve managed to strike a balance that many brands miss: supportive, lightweight, and easy to wear. They’re easily one of the best choices for daily comfort.
Our Picks
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Skechers Womens UNO-Stand ON AIR Rose Sneaker-3 UK (73690-ROS)
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Skechers Mens Summits - 894213ID Black Casual Shoe - 8 UK (9 US) (894213ID-BBK)
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Skechers Womens Shoes 177288-Peri 7, Periwinkle
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Skechers Mens Modern Cool Charcoal/Black Running Shoe - 8 UK (9 US) (894217ID-CCBK)
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Skechers-Mens Casual Shoes-EDGERIDE-894413ID-BBK-11
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Skechers-Mens Running Shoes-GO Run ELEVATE-894439ID-BBK-11
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Skechers Womens Arch FIT Refine - Classy Doll Brown Sneaker -4 UK (7 US) (104390)
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Skechers-Court Classics Womens-Jade-Best in CLASS-185098-WBL-US7 White-SkyBlue
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You’ve probably noticed it already: more and more people are swapping their usual sneakers for Skechers. It’s not just hype or branding. There’s a very real reason why this shift is happening, and it comes down to something most footwear brands still struggle to get right: all-day comfort without sacrificing style.
Whether it’s long commutes, travel days, standing jobs or just everyday wear, people today aren’t just looking for “good-looking shoes”, they want support, cushioning, breathability and durability in one pair. And that’s exactly where Skechers has quietly built its reputation.
So if you’ve been wondering whether they’re actually worth it, here’s a detailed breakdown, based on what people really look for in shoes.
What makes Skechers different?
Before diving into the styles, here’s why people are making the switch:
Cushioned comfort: Memory foam and responsive midsoles reduce foot fatigue
Arch support options: Especially helpful for long hours or walking-heavy days
Lightweight feel: Doesn’t feel bulky or heavy on the feet
Versatile designs: From sporty to slightly dressy
Ease of wear: Many styles are flexible and easy to slip into
8 Stylish Skechers shoes
1. Skechers Women Uno Cool Heels Lace Up Shoe
This pair is perfect if you want a slight height boost without giving up comfort. Unlike traditional heeled shoes that can feel stiff or uncomfortable, this design blends a sneaker-like base with a lifted sole. The cushioning absorbs impact well, making it suitable for long hours of standing or casual outings. It’s stylish enough to pair with dresses or jeans, which adds to its versatility.
Who should buy this?
- If you want comfort with a bit of elevation
- If you struggle with uncomfortable heels
Who should buy this?
- If you want comfort with a bit of elevation
- If you struggle with uncomfortable heels
2. Skechers Men Summits Sneakers
These are a go-to for men who prioritise lightweight, everyday comfort. The flexible upper and cushioned sole make them ideal for daily wear, whether it’s running errands or casual outings. They don’t feel bulky, which is a big plus if you’re used to lighter footwear.{{/usCountry}}
These are a go-to for men who prioritise lightweight, everyday comfort. The flexible upper and cushioned sole make them ideal for daily wear, whether it’s running errands or casual outings. They don’t feel bulky, which is a big plus if you’re used to lighter footwear.{{/usCountry}}
Best for: daily wear, travel, walking
3. Skechers Women Uno Lite Lighter One Sneakers
If you like the Uno range but want something lighter, this is a great option. It offers the same stylish, chunky aesthetic but with reduced weight, making it easier to wear for longer durations. The cushioning ensures your feet stay comfortable even after hours of walking.
Best for: casual wear, travel, all-day outings
4. Skechers Men Modern Cool Sneakers
These sneakers strike a balance between modern design and practical comfort. The silhouette is sleek enough to work with multiple outfits, while the cushioning ensures you don’t compromise on comfort. They’re ideal if you want something that looks good but still feels easy on the feet.
5. Skechers Men Edgeride Sneaker
Built with movement in mind, these sneakers are slightly more performance-focused. They offer better grip, support and responsiveness, making them suitable for more active days.
Best for: light workouts, long walks, active routines
6. Skechers Men Go Run Elevate Sneaker
This one leans more towards the running/performance category. The cushioning is more responsive, and the design supports forward movement, making it a good choice for jogging or running.
Best for: running, fitness routines
7. Skechers Womens Arch Fit Refine Classy Doll Casual Shoe
One of the biggest reasons people switch to Skechers is arch support, and this pair delivers exactly that. If you deal with foot fatigue, flat feet or need extra support, this design can make a noticeable difference. It’s also styled in a way that works for casual and semi-casual outfits.
Best for: long work hours, walking, support-focused wear
8. Skechers Women's Jade Stylish Type Sneaker
This pair focuses more on style-forward design while still maintaining comfort. It’s trendy, easy to style and works well for casual outings. While it may not be as performance-focused as some other models, it still delivers decent comfort for everyday wear.
So, are Skechers actually worth it?
Here’s the honest answer: it depends on what you’re looking for, but for most people, yes.
You should buy Skechers if:
You prioritise comfort over everything else
You’re on your feet for long hours
You want lightweight, cushioned shoes
You need arch support
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Why are Skechers considered so comfortable?
They use cushioned insoles (often memory foam) and flexible materials that reduce pressure on the feet, making them ideal for long wear.
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Are Skechers worth the price?
If comfort, cushioning and everyday usability are your priorities, they offer good value for money.
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Do Skechers provide good arch support?
Many models, especially the Arch Fit range, are specifically designed to provide enhanced arch support.
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Are Skechers good for walking all day?
Yes, most Skechers shoes are designed for all-day comfort, making them great for walking, travel and daily use.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
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