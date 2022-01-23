Palak Tiwari is sunkissed beauty in bralette and mini skirt for new photos, Divya Agarwal calls her 'hottie'

Television actor Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari is setting the internet on fire with the latest pictures from a photoshoot. Recently, the star slipped into a co-ord printed mini skirt and bralette set, serving summer fashion goals. Her post garnered several likes and comments from her followers, and it will steal your heart too.

On January 22, Palak shared sunkissed pictures with her 1.5 million strong Instagram family. She slipped into a floral printed top and skirt set for the shoot in which she basked under the balmy sun with messy hair and a suave look on her face. "Sun was super cooperative," Palak captioned the post, and we agree.

Palak's ensemble for the shoot comes adorned in multi-coloured floral print in pink, purple, white and red shades done on a black background. The outfit features a sexy bandeau-style bralette top perfect for a lunch date with your friends or enjoying a sunny beach outing.

The off-shoulder top features a sweetheart neckline, smocked elements on the borders, a ribbon tie on the front, balloon sleeves with gathered cuffs, and an inverted hem.

Palak teamed the top with a tiered skirt featuring a frilled silhouette, elastic waistline and mini hem length. The 21-year-old star cut a sultry silhouette in the ensemble and flaunted her toned midriff.

Palak Tiwari ditches accessories with the floral look.

Palak ditched all accessories for the photoshoot. The star elevated it with her signature glam picks, including messy side-swept locks styled in waves, mauve lip shade, glowing skin, mascara-adorned lashes, and sleek eyeliner.

After Palak posted the pictures, they instantly went viral and garnered more than 1.7 lakh likes and several comments. One user called the photo 'gorgeous' in the comments section. Divya Agarwal, who is dating Varun Sood, wrote, "Such a hottie."

Earlier, Palak made headlines after she was clicked with Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan on an outing in Mumbai. Fans were left amused by videos from the sighting where Palak hid her face from the shutterbugs.

Professionally, Palak was last with for Harrdy Sandhu in his hit music video Bijlee Bijlee.

