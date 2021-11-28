Palak Tiwari's intense workout at the gym is nothing less than epic: Watch video

Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari is enjoying the success of her recently-released music video, Bijlee Bijlee, with singer Harrdy Sandhu. The song is trending on charts and creating quite the buzz online. However, amid the joy of this new song's release, Palak never misses a chance to keep her fitness routine in check. Case in point, her latest intense workout video at the gym.

Palak took to Instagram to share a video of herself exercising at the gym and indulging in several muscles, core and strength training exercises. Dressed in a blush pink racerback sports bra and bright pink tights, Palak nailed the rigorous routine. Her clip gave us the perfect motivation to hit the gym and get our fitness regimen on track.

The video begins with Palak doing Balance Squats on the Bosu Ball. She followed the exercise by doing several repetitions of Side Plank Hip Dips and traditional Planks. Then, the 21-year-old practised the Monkey Bar Climbing exercise. The clip also showed Palak doing Weight Lifting and Back Strengthening workouts. Watch the video below to see for yourself:

ALSO READ | Palak Tiwari goes glam in street-style-inspired all-white corset top and pants

Bosu Ball Squats, Side Plank Hip Dips, Planks, and Monkey Bar Exercise Benefits:

Bosu squats strengthen the quads, hamstrings, and glutes. Practising this exercise helps stabilise the core and lose weight.

Side Plank Hip Dips strengthen muscles, protects the spine, stabilise the core without stressing the back. It also improves balance and reduces the risk of a back injury.

Practising planks results in a healthy posture and enhances balance and coordination in the body. It also improves body alignment, flexibility, metabolism and builds core strength as well.

Climbing Monkey Bars can improve motor skills, upper body strength, posture. This, in turn, enhances focus and reduces fatigue to help you manage day-to-day chores more actively.

So, are you ready to hit the gym?

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON