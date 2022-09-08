Parents-to-be Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor promote Brahmastra in semi-formals

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are currently busy with the promotions of their upcoming film Brahmastra. The actors have been traveling all throughout the country to promote their film. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film is slated to hit the theatres on September 9. Alia, who is currently pregnant, has been sharing snippets from her pregnancy fashion diaries and each of them are managing to make us scurry to take notes of how to blend comfort and fashion so effortlessly into attires that are easy to travel in. Alia and Ranbir have been sharing couple goals with us with every picture and video from their promotion diaries.

ALSO READ: Parents-to-be Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor’s Ujjain ethnics: Pics, videos inside

Alia and Ranbir promoted their film, a day back in Delhi where they decked up in semi-formals. Mom-to-be Alia embraced her baby bump in a white top and a lavender blazer, and further teamed it with a pair of blue denims, distressed at places. Ranbir, on the other hand, complemented his lady in contrasting colours of ochre T-shirt with full sleeves and a pair of ochre corduroy trousers. The couple also posed for the cameras happily. Alia accessorised her look for the day in golden hoop earrings and open tresses styled in wavy curls, and let her pregnancy glow do all the magic. Check out their pictures here:

Ranbir reportedly complained of back pain, due to which the couple returned from Delhi in a jiffy. Alia was spotted with Ranbir in the airport with changed clothes. For the travel, Alia changed into more comfy clothes in a black oversized T-shirt and a pair of black trousers. Ranbir, however, was spotted in the same clothes as that of the event.

Alia and Ranbir fell in love on the sets of Brahmastra and got married in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai in April. The actors announced their pregnancy in June, this year.