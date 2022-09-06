Parents-to-be Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor’s Ujjain ethnics: Pics, videos inside

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are currently awaiting the release of their upcoming film Brahmastra. The couple recently shared a video of themselves on Instagram where they spoke about their travel plans for today – before the release of their much-awaited film, they are on their way to the Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh to seek the blessings. Their film Brahmastra is slated to hit the theatres on September 9. Alia and Ranbir have been making headlines for all the right reasons. From promoting their film to dressing up in, colour-coordinated attires and making fashion lovers go aww, they are setting couple fashion goals higher.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt nails effortless pregnancy look with Ranbir to watch Brahmastra

On Tuesday, Alia and Ranbir were photographed by the paparazzi outside Mumbai airport as they made their way to Ujjain with Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji. Alia, who is currently pregnant, looked stunning as ever as she decked up in a green anarkali salwar to visit the temple. Alia’s green anarkali salwar featured a plunging neckline, full sleeves and gold zari details at the ankles. Alia added more ethnic vibes to her look with a silk blue dupatta with golden embellishments and golden zari details at the borders, as she posed with Ranbir. Ranbir, on the other hand, complemented his lady in a white cotton kurta and white pair of pajamas, and layered his look with a pastel yellow Nehru jacket.

Alia and Ranbir slayed couple fashion goals in ethnic ensmebles. (HT Photos/Varinder Chawla)

Alia and Ranbir also posed with Ayan Mukerji by their side. Ayan opted for comfy casuals in a grey T-shirt and a pair of black trousers, and rounded off his look with white shoes. Take a look at their pictures here:

Alia, Ranbir and Ayan posed together for the paparazzi. (HT Photos/Varinder Chawla)

Alia also shared a video of herself with Ranbir and Ayan in the car, enroute the airport where they shared their travel plans for the day. They also spoke of the show timings of Brahmastra and rounded off the video saying, “See you at the theatres.”

Alia and Ranbir, who fell in love in the sets of Brahmastra, got married in April this year. They shared their news of pregnancy with their Instagram family with a super cute picture of themselves looking at an ultrasound in June.

