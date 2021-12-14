Parineeti Chopra channels spirited attitude in 19k powder blue scarlet saree

Joining the jury panel alongside filmmaker Karan Johar and Bollywood megastar Mithun Chakraborty, actor Parineeti Chopra recently announced about entering the world of television with reality show Hunarbaaz and her gorgeous ethnic look in an elegant saree left fans swooning. All set to take the television world by storm, Parineeti is gearing up to debut as a judge on Hunarbaaz but it is her dramatic yet minimal silhouette in a powder blue and scarlet printed saree that has us hooked.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Taking to her social media handle, Parineeti dropped the news with a glamorous picture and we can't take our eyes off as she put her sartorial foot forward. Flanked by Mithun and Karan in black, Parineeti was featured in the picture, donning a turtle neck red blouse that was layered with a powder blue and scarlet printed saree.

Made of polyester georgette fabric, the saree raised the bar of ethnic fashion goals this wedding season. Leaving her sleek silky stresses open down her back in mid-parted hairstyle, Parineeti accessorised her look with a pair of golden double hoop earrings.

Completing her attire with a pair of heels, Parineeti amplified the glam quotient with a dab of pink lipstick, rosy blushed and highlighted cheeks, mascara-laden eyelashes and filled-in eyebrows. “I have always been aware of my love for TV. I’m most comfortable on stage with a live audience , and obsessed with meeting people and hearing their stories, so TV always felt like a natural fit. Now the challenge was to just find the right show! (sic),” she shared in the caption.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Parineeti added, “I am happy to announce that I will joining the jury at the judges table with the original veterans of this world - Karan and Mithun Da. I’m excited to go on this journey with them and combining 2 of my long time dreams - having fun with and learning from the both of them on a platform this size, and connecting and getting to know the talented people of our country. Wish us well! (sic).”

The ensemble is credited to Indian fashion designer Payal Khandwala's eponymous label which boasts of layered separates that are dramatic yet minimal, with subtle attention to detail, gentle non-conformist, with a refined sense of luxury, and one that will not sacrifice comfort. The powder blue and scarlet printed saree costs ₹19,800.

Parineeti Chopra's powder blue and scarlet printed saree from Payal Khandwala (ogaan.com)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sarees, especially organza sarees with their luxurious lustre, have been a celebrity-favourite since the past year and Parineeti Chopra gave it her own sultry spin this wedding season. Giving fashion enthusiasts a crash course on styling saree the ultra glam way but with a sexy touch to ethnic wear, Parineeti's latest look encourages us to elevate our saree wardrobe asap.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter