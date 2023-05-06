Parineeti Chopra is an absolute fashionista. The actor keeps slaying fashion goals on a regular basis with snippets from her fashion diaries on her Instagram profile. Parineeti's sense of sartorial fashion is loved and adored by her fans and for all the right reasons. Recently, the actor made headlines when speculations of her wedding with politician Raghav Chadha started doing the rounds. The rumour mills started churning faster when the actor and the politician were spotted together at the Punjab Kings Vs Mumbai Indians IPL match in Mohali. Parineeti, however, is keeping her lips sealed regardi8ng the rumours. The actor is often spotted in Mumbai while running personal and professional errands.

Parineeti Chopra slays summer fashion in easy breezy gown(HT Photos/Varinder Chawla)

Parineeti, on Saturday, got spotted by the paparazzi as she slayed the perfect weekend mood in a easy summer outfit. The actor was photographed in Khar as she made her way to the car, and paused to wave at the cameras and sported her brightest smile. Parineeti, for the weekend outing, sported a summer attire and embraced the Mumbai weather in style. In a pink and white striped summer gown, Parineeti added a white shrug featuring full sleeve4s, as she walked in Khar. The actor’s gown came with a plunging neckline and easy breezy details, giving us the perfect summer fashion inspo. Check out her ensemble here.

Parineeti posed for the pictures. (HT Photos/Varinder Chawla)

Parineeti further accessorised her summer look for the day in tinted shades and sleek white sneakers, while keeping her look comfy with a casual touch. The actor wore her tresses open in straight locks with a middle part as she posed for the pictures and waved at the paparazzi. In minimal makeup – contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick – Parineeti aced the summer look to perfection. On the work front, the actor was last seen in the 2022 film Uunchai, where she shared screen space with Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Danny Denzongpa, Neena Gupta and Sarika.

