Parineeti Chopra is an absolute fashionista. The actor keeps slaying fashion goals like a pro with snippets from her fashion diaries on her Instagram profile on a regular basis. From acing casual ensembles to showing us how to merge comfort and style together in sassy attires to ensuring that the limelight never leaves her side when she decks up in the six yards of grace, Parineeti's fashion diaries are a dream come true. The actor knows how to keep it minimal, chic and stylish with every ensemble. Parineeti, with every snippet from her fashion diaries, ensures to make fashion lovers scurry to take notes. Parineeti Chopra’s ivory white co-ord set is a dream(Instagram/@parineetichopra)

Parineeti Chopra’s bustier, slit skirt and jacket combo is ruling hearts

Parineeti recently walked at Lakme Fashion Week and made the ramp look better with her sartorial sense of fashion. The actor, for the walk, picked an ivory white co-ord set and looked absolute gorgeous in it as she walked the ramp for fashion designer Ritika Mirchandani. The actor picked an ivory white bustier and a matching slit skirt with bodycon patterns, with one thigh high slit. Describing the ensemble, Ritika Mirchandani wrote, “Signature ivory re-defined cutwork intricately hand embroidered long jacket paired with abstract geometric bustier and our concept hand embroidered slit skirt.” the long jacket with full sleeves and covering the entire length till the ankles added more oomph to the ensemble. Take a look at her attire here:

Parineeti further accessorised her look for the day in a sleek ivory white neck choker embedded with white stones, and matching ear studs. She also added a finger ring to her look. The actor wore her tresses open in wavy curls with a side part as she posed for the photoshoot. Parineeti opted for a minimal makeup look as she posed for the pictures in the gorgeous ensemble. The actor decked up in smokey eyeshadow, black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick.

