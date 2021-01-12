Pet owners setting winter fashion trends for their furry friends
Humans can take care of themselves during the winter, but their furry friends need help. Many pet owners ensure that their companions have clothes that are trendy and keep them warm during the winter season.
A few pet owners share how they keep their 'pawesome' friends fashionable and warm. Neha Mishra Chauhan, who owns a Beagle named 'Precious', spoke about her furry friend with whom she has been for seven and a half years and described her pets traits as lovable, party animal, loves people around, stubborn and a pet who is always ready to play.
On being asked about how she has been keeping up with the winter fashion of her pet, she said, "I think it is so cold. I think it is more than fashion, but a necessity to buy jackets and wind sheeters for the dogs, because our dogs are not trained enough to stay outside... and trendy jackets, beds keep them warm during nights and make them look adorable too."
Talking about how she has kept her beagle updated, she said, "I have bought some bandanas and pretty bows, tie, and cute sweatshirts. And sometimes there is a get together at my home, I make Precious wear a tie, and it looks adorable."
"Since I am into organising events, I have also organised some pet fashion shows which are super fun to be a part of."
Chef Anil Dahiya is passionate about dogs and while talking about his Labrador named Bolt, he said, "I bought him from Punjab. He was one month old, and I got him at a time when his eyes weren't even open. In the initial few months, he usually slept with me on my bed. Now he is 4 years old. Trust me, I never treat him like a pet; he is just like my second son."
Sharing about how he took care of his four-legged friends' clothing, especially in winters, he said, "We adopted Bolt back in April, which is usually hot in India, so we didn't have to dress him up but as November approached it started getting cold and we bought him his first and own sweatshirt. He looked adorable in that and we couldn't control ourselves any longer. Every day my son and I spent hours on laptops looking for the best of shirts, collars, leashes and even bandanas."
Elaborating on dog fashion, he said, "Dog clothes are available in various price ranges, from inexpensive to high-end designer styles. Typically toy and small breed dogs, such as Chihuahuas and Yorkshire Terriers are dressed in dog clothes, although even large breeds like Golden Retrievers can wear clothes, too."
"It is more common to dress small dogs because they are easier to dress and they often suffer from cold temperatures. Dog clothes are made to be either functional or for show."
Derryl Daniel, who is a co-founder at a digital marketing startup, shared that she has four pet dogs, cocker spaniel and pomeranian Spitz and their two puppies. She said she likes to keep her pets warm and cosy, and makes sure that they are cosy.
"I love to shop for my pets and have got a collection of sweatshirts and jackets for my pets. I even like to buy different toys, as they cherish playing with them more than anything," said Daniel.
