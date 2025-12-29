Planning a tattoo in 2026? Tattoo artist shares how to choose the right one based on your skin type, tone and texture

With the countdown to the new year already begun, so has the classic mantra of ‘new year, new me.’ This includes some brazen resolutions, whether it's heading out on a solo trip, signing up for extreme sports like skydiving, or taking small but significant steps to change something about yourself, like getting bangs or a new tattoo. The skin tone, type and texture determine how well your tattoo turns out!(Picture credit: Unsplash)

But the adrenaline rush of resolutions aside, it is wise to be informed and understand how key factors related to your skin, from skin tone to type, affect your tattoo's healing and aftercare. When you are up to date with these, you will ensure the ink stays vibrant and ages nicely.

HT Lifestyle asked Sagar Sajwan, tattoo artist at Devil’z Tattooz, some essential questions regarding skin type and tattoos' healing process.

1. How do oily and dry skin types affect how a tattoo heals and ages?

Every person's skin is different and reacts differently to tattoo ink, which means the healing process also varies. The tattoo artist revealed what it is like for oily skin: “ Oily skin tends to push out ink more during healing, which can make tattoos appear slightly lighter or blur faster over time if aftercare isn’t followed properly.”

Similarly, dry skin requires extra care too. This skin type can cause patchy healing. Sagar added, “Dry skin, on the other hand, can flake and scab, risking patchy healing if not moisturised well. Skin needs consistent hydration during the healing phase.”

2. How does skin tone influence how certain ink colours appear and age?

Next is skin tone. A tattoo shows up differently based on skin colour, so when you choose your design, you need to exercise discretion. While the colours might be personal preference, you also need to know what works best for your complexion.

Sagar shared which pigments work, “On lighter skin, colours like pastels and bright hues pop easily, while on deeper tones, saturated pigments like bold reds, royal blues, and rich blacks hold and age beautifully.”

He advised that people with deeper skin tones should try to avoid lighter pigments like white or pale yellow, as they fade faster or blend into the skin tone.

3. What about skin textures?

Next, for skin texture such as stretch marks, scars or looser skin, the tattoo can sometimes slightly distort the linework. Sagar said, "In those cases, I design with flow softer shading, bolder lines, or placements that move naturally with the body.”

4. Which skin regions cause tattoos to fade faster?

Let's move on to skin regions that can cause your tattoo to fade faster. The placement of the tattoo matters just as much as the colour. So, we asked which areas make a tattoo's ink fade faster and which hold it longer.



Sagar named these:

Areas that move a lot or face more rubbing, like fingers, wrists, or ankles, tend to lose colour faster.

Places with thicker skin and less movement, like the upper arm, shoulder, or thigh, usually hold the tattoo better and keep it looking fresh for longer.

5. What determines the longevity of a tattoo?

According to tattoo artist Sagar, the longevity of a tattoo actually depends on both the artist's skill and the client's aftercare. It's important to note, as he also emphasised, that even if an artist does a good job, the tattoo won't heal properly if you don't follow the correct aftercare steps. That's why it is essential to choose a trustworthy artist and do your part by following aftercare carefully.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.