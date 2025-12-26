Thinking of laser hair removal? Read this before you get your next tattoo

If you’re planning to level up your aesthetic game with both smooth, hairless skin and some fresh ink, you might want to pause before booking those appointments. While both procedures are popular, experts warn that mixing them without a clear plan can lead to painful consequences and ruined artwork. Also read | Are tattoos actually safe? Professional tattoo artist reveals how to prepare for a tattoo, minimise the risk and heal Laser hair removal and a new tattoo: Follow this golden rule to keep your skin and ink safe. (Made using Google Gemini)

The golden rule? Laser first, ink second. Here is everything you need to know about navigating laser hair removal and tattoos safely.

Why laser and tattoos don't mix

The primary issue lies in how laser technology works. Laser hair removal targets melanin (pigment) in the hair follicle. Because tattoo ink is also a concentrated pigment, the laser cannot distinguish between your hair and your tattoo. “Laser hair removal and tattoos don’t mix well... When the laser hits tattooed skin, it can mistakenly target the ink. This is why doing laser directly over a tattoo is never considered safe,” Sahil Bali, tattoo artist at Devil’z Tattooz said in an interview with HT Lifestyle.

According to Sahil, if a laser passes over a tattooed area, the ink absorbs the energy, leading to:

⦿ Severe skin damage: Risk of burns, blistering, and scarring.

⦿ Artistic distortion: The laser can cause the tattoo to fade, blur, or change shape.

⦿ Intense pain: The absorption of laser energy by ink is significantly more painful than standard hair removal.

The ideal timeline: What comes first?

According to dermatologists and tattoo artists alike, the sequence of your treatments is the most important factor for skin health and tattoo longevity. Dr Shifa Yadav, a dermatology consultant at Artemis Hospitals, told HT Lifestyle that waiting for the skin to 'calm down' after laser sessions is vital before introducing the trauma of a tattoo needle.

She said, “Laser hair removal and tattoos both use energy on the skin, so the order and timing of these procedures are very important for safety. It is not safe to use a laser on a tattoo because the laser targets dark pigment, which tattoo ink absorbs much more than hair. This can cause burns, blisters, pain, scarring and the tattoo to fade or change shape. Because of this, clinics don't use lasers on tattooed skin, instead, they only treat the areas around the tattoo leaving a clear space around the ink.”

Sahil added that 'laser hair removal should always come before the tattoo'. He said, “If the tattoo already exists, laser is still possible, but only around the tattoo, never on it... ideally, if you plan to get both, laser hair removal should always come first, followed by the tattoo. Once the laser sessions are complete and your skin is fully treated, the tattoo artist can work on clear, even skin without risking any complications. But if you already have a tattoo and still want laser hair removal on the surrounding area, the solution is proper protection.”

Can you get laser if you already have a tattoo?

The short answer is yes, but with a massive catch: the laser can only be used around the tattoo, never on it. If you already have ink on your arms or legs and want to start laser hair removal, professionals follow strict safety protocols. According to Dr Yadav, “You can still safely get laser hair removal on the rest of your skin if you already have a tattoo on your hands or legs but you need to carefully mark and cover the tattoo.”

Sahil explained: “Professionals usually cover the tattoo with a thick, opaque white medical tape or a zinc-oxide patch to block the laser beam. The laser technician will work around the tattoo, leaving a safe margin to avoid accidental contact. You should also inform the technician beforehand so they can choose the safest settings for your skin type.”

Expert advice for best results

To ensure your skin stays healthy and your tattoos stay vibrant, keep these three tips in mind:

⦿ Consult the pros: Speak to both your dermatologist and your tattoo artist before starting either process. Sahil said, “Make sure to choose an experienced clinic that understands tattoo safety. Taking these precautions helps you maintain both smooth skin and the quality of your ink without risking damage or injury.”

⦿ Choose experience: Only visit clinics that have experience working with tattooed clients. Dr Yadav added, “Before starting treatment, it's very important to tell the technician about your tattoo so they can change the settings and protect the area properly.”

⦿ Be patient: Rushing the process can lead to long-term skin damage that might prevent you from ever getting a tattoo in the area again. Dr Yadav said, “It usually takes a few months and a few sessions to really slow down hair growth. If you want to get a tattoo it's best to get laser hair removal done first, with at least six sessions and then get the tattoo. You can get a tattoo about a week after your last laser session, as long as your skin has calmed down and isn't irritated. Planning the sequence properly and consulting a dermatologist and laser specialist can help ensure safe results and prevent long-term skin damage.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.