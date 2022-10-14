Ponniyin Selvan star Trisha Krishnan’s green anarkali suit is a Diwali must-have

Trisha Krishnan is currently basking in the success of her recently-released film Ponniyin Selvan:I. Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus released in the theatres a few days back and since then it has been making raging success at the box office. Based on the Chola dynasty, this period drama boasts of a star-studded cast from Vikram to Aishwarya Rai to Jayam Ravi. Trisha played the role of Chola princess Kundavai in the film, and has been garnering a lot of praises from audience and critics alike for her performance. The actor is currently busy with the promotions of the film. The film’s second part is slated to release next year.

ALSO READ: Ponniyin Selvan star Trisha Krishnan picks six yards of grace for promotions

Trisha Krishnan is on a spree of sharing snippets from her well-dressed diaries on her Instagram profile. The actor ensures to step out in style and her Instagram profile stands witness to the same. A day back, Trisha fulfilled her promotional duties for Ponniyin Selvan, but not without giving her fans a dose of fashion inspo. The actor shared a set of pictures of herself from the promotion diaries and gave us fresh goals for the upcoming festive season. Diwali is a few days away and we are always on the lookout to take notes of ethnic and festive fashion. Trisha ensures to provide us with the same, with every glimpse from her fashion diaries. For the pictures, Trisha played muse to fashion designer Soul Spectrum and picked an anarkali suit. The green anarkali suit featured a plunging neckline, full sleeves and frill details at the ankles. Trisha teamed the satin green anarkali suit with a dramatic green dupatta that featured minimal dots in silver shade. The actor posed for the picture as she looked every bit stunning in the ensemble.

Trisha further matched her attire for the day in a silver necklace, embedded with emerald stones, a statement ring and a bracelet from the shelves of Kishandas and Co. Styled by fashion stylist Eka Lakhani, Trisha wore her tresses open in wavy curls with a side part. Assisted by makeup artist Umesh Pawar, Trisha decked up in nude eyeshadow, black kohl, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick.

