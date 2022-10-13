Ponniyin Selvan star Trisha Krishnan picks six yards of grace for promotions

Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan is doing raging success at the box office. The film, starring a star-studded cast including Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan, Jayaram, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prabhu, R. Sarathkumar, Vikram Prabhu, Prakash Raj, Rahman, R. Parthiban and Lal is the first part of the film that released on September 30 at the theatres. Based on the 1955 novel of the same name, Ponniyin Selvan: I traces the journey of the Chola dynasty. Trisha Krishnan played the role of Kundavai, the Chola princess and daughter of Emperor Sundara Chola and Aditha Karikalan in the film. Trisha is currently busy with the promotions of the film in full swing, while basking in the success of it as well.

ALSO READ: Ponniyin Selvan star Trishan Krishnan’s ethnics for promotion diaries. All pics

Trisha shared a set of pictures of her latest look from the promotion diaries on her Instagram profile and gave us fresh fashion goals to conquer. The actor keeps ensuring that we do not run out of fashion inspo, with regular updates of her fashionable looks on her social media handle. From the six yards of grace to salwar suits, Trisha is mostly spotted in ethnic ensembles for the promotions of Ponniyin Selvan. The actor, for the latest promotion, picked a stunning saree and made her fans drool. Trisha played muse to fashion designer Sawan Gandhi and picked a black and dark purple chiffon saree for the pictures. The saree also featured black and silver zari details at the borders. Trisha further teamed it with a heavily embellished sleeveless black and silver blouse as she posed for the pictures. Take a look at her pictures here.

Trisha accessorised her look for the day in golden ear studs and a golden bracelet from the shelves of Kishandas and Co. Styled by fashion stylist Eka lakhani, Trisha wore her tresses open in straight locks with a side part as she waved at the cameras. Assisted by makeup artist Umesh pawar, Trisha decked up in minimal makeup to complement her ethnic look for the day. In nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks, a shade of pastel pink lipstick and a small black bindi, Trisha rounded off her look and gave fashion police a run for money.