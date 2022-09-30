Ponniyin Selvan I star Trisha Krishnan's sequin yellow saree is perfect for Durga Puja pandal hopping: See pics

Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan I hit the theatres on Friday and is predicted to break box-office records. The massive star cast of the film has been busy with the promotions of the historical epic for the past few weeks. They have been dropping back-to-back stunning looks of themselves dressed in steal-worthy ensembles - especially two of the film's leading ladies, Trisha Krishnan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. And with the ongoing festive season, we have picked a sartorial inspiration for you straight from Trisha's PS1 promotions wardrobe. It is a sequinned yellow saree and is perfect for pandal hopping during Durga Puja.

Trisha Krishnan's sequin saree will upgrade your Durga Puja wardrobe

On Friday, celebrity stylist Eka Lakhani dropped pictures of Trisha Krishnan's Ponniyin Selvan I promotional look. She captioned the post, "Trish [star emoji]." The images show Trisha dressed in a beauteous yellow saree decked with heavy embellishments. Her six yards of wonder is from the shelves of designer Neeta Lulla's eponymous label. She teamed the drape with a matching blouse, minimal accessories, and striking makeup picks. Check out Trisha's photos below. (Also Read: Trisha Krishnan's ₹26k saree for PS1 event should be in your Navratri closet)

Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan I hit the theatres on Friday and is predicted to break box-office records. The massive star cast of the film has been busy with the promotions of the historical epic for the past few weeks. They have been dropping back-to-back stunning looks of themselves dressed in steal-worthy ensembles - especially two of the film's leading ladies, Trisha Krishnan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. And with the ongoing festive season, we have picked a sartorial inspiration for you straight from Trisha's PS1 promotions wardrobe. It is a sequinned yellow saree and is perfect for pandal hopping during Durga Puja.

Trisha Krishnan's sequin saree will upgrade your Durga Puja wardrobe

On Friday, celebrity stylist Eka Lakhani dropped pictures of Trisha Krishnan's Ponniyin Selvan I promotional look. She captioned the post, "Trish [star emoji]." The images show Trisha dressed in a beauteous yellow saree decked with heavy embellishments. Her six yards of wonder is from the shelves of designer Neeta Lulla's eponymous label. She teamed the drape with a matching blouse, minimal accessories, and striking makeup picks. Check out Trisha's photos below. (Also Read: V)

Trisha Krishna's pre-pleated yellow saree comes replete with reflective yellow sequins, a white pearl embellished patti on the borders, and feather and bead embroidery done on the six yards and the ends of the pallu. The actor wore the drape in traditional technique, letting the pallu fall from her shoulder in a floor-sweeping style.

Trisha teamed the saree with a matching yellow sleeveless blouse featuring pearl embellishments and a deep neckline. She accessorised the traditional ensemble with pearl-adorned jhumkis, a gold bracelet, and matching high heels.

Lastly, Trisha chose centre-parted open tresses, sleek black eyeliner, glossy nude lip shade, shimmering gold eye shadow, dewy base, beaming highlighter, contouring to accentuate her features, and blushed cheeks for the glam picks.

Meanwhile, Ponniyin Selvan I is the first of a two-part historical drama set in the Chola Empire. It is based on Kalki's popular novel of the same name and stars Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, and a strong supporting cast.