Pooja Hedge teams yellow bralette with blazer, pants in fresh take on power suit

As lockdowns lift across the world after more than a year of Covid-19 pandemic, power suit fashion became a trend just in time for a return to corporate life and taking a fresh take on it is Bollywood actor Pooja Hedge who teamed a yellow blazer and pants with a matching sultry bralette. Making our hearts race with her latest exotic look, Pooja flaunted a bold, sexy and ever so stylish take on power suits and the fashionista in us couldn't help but take notes.

Taking to her social media handle, Pooja shared a slew of pictures from her latest photoshoot that showed her putting her sartorial foot forward as she served the mesmerizing looks. The pictures featured the actor donning a form-fitting blazer for an effortless daytime look.

The blazer came with two pockets and golden buttons on the front and on the cuffs. She paired it with wide-legged yellow pants that ended in long bottoms.

Pooja skipped the T-shirt and teamed it with a matching colour bralette to raise the hotness quotient of the boardroom uniform. The bralette top came with a broad plunging neckline to ooze oomph at the onset of winter season.

Leaving her luscious brown tresses open down her back in side-parted hairstyle, Pooja completed her attire with a pair of strappy yellow heels. She accessorised her look only with a layered chain-link golden necklace.

The diva amplified the glam quotient by opting for neutral minimalistic makeup that included a dab of pink lipstick, highlighted cheeks, mascara-laden eyelashes, nude eyeshadow and filled-in eyebrows. Striking sultry poses for the camera, Pooja captioned the pictures simply with a lollipop emoji.

The ensemble is credited to Indian fashion designer, Ranbir Mukherjee's eponymous label that boasts of a fashion-forward take on power suits instead of conventional black or beige tones that they generally come in. Pooja Hedge was styled by celebrity stylist and wardrobe consultant Sayali Vidya.

